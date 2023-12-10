Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently shared a special moment with fans who attended his concert in Berlin

The Grammy-winning musician helped a loved-up couple in the crowd with their gender reveal announcement

The heartwarming video sparked a series of reactions from netizens who gushed over the beautiful display

Popular Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has become part of a couple’s special moments after he helped with their gender reveal.

The self-styled African Giant was performing at his concert in Berlin when he decided to help the couple unveil and announce the gender of their child.

Video trends as Burna Boy helps couple with their child's gender reveal. Photos: @zanzinny

Source: TikTok

In the heartwarming video, Burna Boy collected an envelope from someone in the crowd while announcing that he was going to help the couple with their reveal.

Shortly after, Burna asked the crowd to count down from five as he tried to open the envelope and reveal the child’s gender.

It was later revealed that the couple were expecting a baby boy and the people in the crowd screamed with excitement. A big screen also showed the couple who were very pleased with the news.

See the video below:

Reactions as Burna Boy helps couple with gender reveal

The video of Burna Boy conducting a gender reveal at his concert was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. While many people praised him, others claimed he would never have done the same for a Nigerian couple.

Read some of their comments below:

kelvinkada:

“If na Nigerian person say make he reveal there baby gender for them for him show for we country here. He no go do am oh, as na another man country now you get to obey.”

Certifiedmichael:

“Imagine Your Mom Telling You In The Future Burna Boy Was The One That Reveal Your Gender In Front Of Thousands Of People That’s Greatness..”

Oto_akpan_:

“Burna copying Beyonce.”

Fifty_shades_of_pretty:

“Why am I crying oooo?”

maryvenia:

“I love this,very creative. Thank God say no be Wizkid he no go answer u.”

Ms_eninka:

“If it’s in Naija, you no go fit climb him stage because him go carry that him big shoe crush your destiny .”

shez_queen_:

“Make Una better name that pikin ODOGWUjnr A.K.A Giant of Berlin.”

onyid777:

“Imagine she name her baby Burna after Burna Boy not realising that's not his real name Burna Boy is actually a very good entertainer.”

