Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, seems to have an old friend in Ghana who is reminiscing on their times together

In a video that surfaced on social media, a man was captured claiming that he and Wizkid used to be very close

The viral clip of the man explaining his relationship with Wizkid left many netizens amused as they dropped funny takes

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, is trending on social media after a man in Ghana claimed to be his very good friend.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @themixhq and spotted by Legit.ng, the rough-looking man was spotted recounting the time he spent with the Grammy-winning star in Ghana.

An ex-millionaire claimed Wizkid was his friend in Ghana. Photos: @wizkidayo, @themixhq

According to the man who is said to be an ex-millionaire, Wizkid used to be his boy in Accra, and they used to run things together before he became a big music star.

To prove he was being honest, the man shared more details about Wizkid and how the Nigerian singer used to have a goat as his pet and even sang the hit track, Ojuelegba.

In his words:

“Wizkid is my right man. Then in GH, Accra Ghana, before he met R2bees. He had a goat as his pet.”

The person behind the camera asked the man if Wizkid would be able to recognise him if they met, and he responded positively. He further explained that if the singer no longer knew him, it was because old age had affected his looks.

The man went on to speak about a boutique he owned in Ghana when he was still rich. He said:

“If e say e no know me, na im be say my face don change or na old age.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of ex-millionaire who claims Wizkid was his friend

The video of the old man claiming to be Wizkid’s friend amused many netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

unbothered_emmy:

“Wizkid get goat as pet that means u never knw am.”

kinq_baller:

“I swear he’s not lying. I know him well.”

lorlahii:

“God no allow us fall from grace .”

manya_pb:

“Millionaire dey go broke again ? Na the question wey I wan ask .”

wizthug_:

“Pray make problem wey pass your money no hit you.”

iam_ennypara:

“Old taker Omo weerey ,, dem even go same primary school sef! Make he da play.”

seancruz_official:

“I’ve experienced this back then … and by the grace of God i won’t experience it no more … people laughing at him I pity una ooo …. You should learn from his mistakes so you don’t fall too simple not shining teeth like sheep.”

director.lui:

“Never laugh at a man falling... Learn because everyone falls.”

tillie_tulips:

“You go explain explain tire no evidence to back up.”

