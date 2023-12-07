A pregnant woman has taken the internet by storm with a video showcasing her incredibly large baby bump

In a captivating video, she flaunted the huge baby bump while holding aa tripod to flex her muscles

Netizens who watched the video expressed amazement over the size of her tummy, with some speculating about the possibility of twins

A woman has proudly displayed her enormous baby bump, leaving viewers in awe of its size.

The TikTok video shared by @chommyto captured the attention of netizens who were amazed by the remarkable growth and prominence of her tummy.

Pregnant woman displays huge baby bump Photo credit: @angelasummernamu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the intriguing video, she held a tripod which had a near-similar shape to a gun and she played around with it like she was shooting people.

She captioned the video;

“Clear road for big trailer.”

The sight of such a significant baby bump sparked curiosity and intrigue among viewers.

Netizens speculate that woman with big baby bump will birth twins

As the woman's video gains traction, netizens flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations and astonishment.

Some viewers speculated that she may be carrying twins, given the size of her baby bump.

The anticipation and excitement surrounding the possibility of multiple babies have fueled discussions and predictions among the online community.

@flashkalu281 reacted:

“This is pregnancy for triplets. Safe delivery sis E A d real odogwu.”

@Nnehbaby reacted:

“Congratulations. This is my portion next year in Jesus name. Amen.”

@.too_sweet commented:

“God i really need this now, give me money to marry, my age is going fast as a man.”

@Triciazeal reacted:

“I thought it's was destiny etiko.”

@violarqueen reacted:

“Why I'm I having goosebumps. This music is really meant for you.”

@jessysteve39 reacted:

“Congratulations (s) I tap from your blessings triplets in Jesus mighty name Amen.”

@Lamide commented:

“Congratulations.”

@Ebele Juliet Emeka said:

“You are the winner, congratulations.”

Woman gives birth for the first time at 53

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman from New York has achieved the rare feat of becoming a mother for the first time at the age of 53, after undergoing 25 years of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments. Linda Smith, a retired teacher, had always dreamed of having a child with her husband, Robert, but they faced many challenges and disappointments.

They tried various fertility treatments, including IVF, but none worked. They also suffered four miscarriages and two ectopic pregnancies, New York Post reported. Smith said she never gave up hope and kept trying IVF with her eggs, even though the success rates were very low for her age.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the live birth rate per IVF cycle using the patient’s eggs is only 1.3% for women 44 and older. Smith said she spent over $100,000 on IVF treatments over the years.

Source: Legit.ng