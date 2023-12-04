Burna Boy and his family were at a club to celebrate his mum, Bose Ogulu's birthday in Lagos recently

In a video seen online, the singer had a moment with his parents that ended with his dad slapping him on his head

Netizens shared different opinions about the video, as most people noted that African parents do not care about one's status

Music star Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, and his family were spotted at a club in Lagos celebrating his mother and manager Bose Ogulu's birthday.

The singer's mum stood with her birthday cake with a crown on her head, flanked by him and his dad.

In what seemed to be a playful moment between Burna and his mum, his dad chipped in and slapped him on the back of his head.

The singer laughed as his mum danced, oblivious to the short drama behind her.

Recall that Burna's Boy recently met Usher and a video of her blushing trended.

chuchu__babe:

"Outsiders we won’t take this ooo na awhole odogwu Baba Burna Dey knack for head?"

onlyone_md:

"If na random person try am, him teeth go full ground."

_iamsheila__:

"African giant end for stage and outside, no b for him papa and mama..he’s still their babyyyyyyy Damini."

ladyque_1:

"African Parents never disappoint."

ayomi___x:

"African parent must sha show you say if you like be the president, “na me still born you”

Burna Boy carries mum like a baby on stage to mark her birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer had a huge online buzz over how he celebrated his mother, Bose Ogulu, on her birthday.

The music star’s mother and manager clocked a new age on November 19, 2023, and Burna made sure to involve fans in the celebration.

A video made the rounds on social media showing the moment the Twice As Tall crooner called his mother on stage during his performance in Austin, Texas.

