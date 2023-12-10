Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s ‘adopted daughter’ Chinonye Okoli, was recently opportune to meet the music star

Okoli posted a video on social media showing the sweet moment she met the DMW boss and how she reacted to it

The funny video of Chinonye’s reaction soon went viral and many netizens dropped their amused comments

Popular Nigerian singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s adopted daughter, Chinonye Okoli, has finally seen the music star for the first time.

Recall that Okoli became a public figure after celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, posted one of her videos and Davido sent her N2 million after watching it.

Nigerians react to Davido's 'adopted daughter's' reaction as she finally meets singer.

Source: Instagram

Shortly after Davido’s huge monetary gift to her, Okoye started to call herself the singer’s daughter, and many of her teeming fans went with it.

Despite Davido’s generous gift to Okoli, the lady had never met the singer until recently when she attended a concert in Lagos.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Chinonye shared a story-time video on how she finally met Davido for the first time.

The young girl attended a concert that had a series of top stars in attendance including Adekunle Gold and Davido. Okoli could not hold her screams of excitement after the DMW boss finally climbed on stage.

She was seen screaming happily and singing along to Davido’s performance. The rest of the video was of her also gushing over the singer’s good looks among other things. According to Okoli, Davido most likely bathes with milk.

See her video below:

Reactions as Davido’s ‘adopted daughter’ Okoli finally meets singer

The video of Okoli’s excited reaction after meeting Davido amused many social media users. Read some of their comments below:

gazkitchen_:

“I smiled watching this, both David and Mufasa don make this girl so happy.”

wigcare_essentials:

“this girl is so funny, I love her simplicity.”

talktogold:

“ sweet to watch to the end.”

ommiesp_official:

“I don’t know what special about this girl?”

kennedyexcel:

“Chai this girl has alot to tell us but English no gree her..”

alberto_anaeto4:

“Hope she’s putting half of this effort & energy on her heavenly race? boring af.”

endowedfunso:

“I love this girl!!! Davido never made mistake helping her!!!”

queenvikky44:

“Davido is clean,I don't think cameras are doing justice when he came to Dubai,Omo Davido is clean.”

nikkyo660:

“You too dey waste time 8 minutes videos just because you are seeing davido for the first time .”

bebema567:

“This babe hyping is on another level, how many people Davido help dey hype him like this, next time jump on that stage. He’s changed not just your life but your family and those around you.”

Davido hangs out with Peter Obi

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Davido met with former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at an event.

Both men were guests at the 85th birthday party of Nigerian politician, TY Danjuma, which took place in Banana Island, Lagos.

In the trending video, Davido was seen exchanging pleasantries with Peter Obi as the politician put his hand across the singer’s shoulder while other guests scrambled to take photos with him.

