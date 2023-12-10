Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, recently trended for unexpected reasons after his interaction with a woman at a party was captured on video

In the video, the lady was seen greeting the movie star and also appeared to stylishly pass a piece of paper to him

The video caused a lot of online drama as netizens argued over what actually happened between the actor and the lady

Much-loved Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo Salami, is in the news over his interaction with a woman at a recent event.

A video made the rounds on social media showing the movie star at a party when a woman approached his table to greet the people seated.

The woman was seen bending to give Femi Adebayo a hug and he responded warmly. However, before the lady moved on to the other guests on the table, she seemed to be holding a piece of paper that she ‘stylishly’ gave to the actor.

See the controversial video below:

Reactions as lady reportedly stylishly gives paper to Femi Adebayo at event

The video caused a major online buzz after it went viral. Many netizens debated over what they had seen and some argued that there was no exchange between Femi Adebayo and the lady. Others argued that even if a paper was exchanged, the content might be innocent.

Read some of their comments below:

saintavenue_ent1:

“The streets is always watching ”

itz_rayliya:

“Yoruba men!!! They will stain your white!! The girl now even get small shame.”

mariam_folorunsho111:

“Check very well they didn’t exchange anything ”

dovies_naturals:

“They don exchange number, e remain body fluid.”

nurse_majesty02.14:

“Is he married?”

silvaboymusic:

“Internet will ruin somany people's career, life, and relationships so badly as time goes on.”

Mrs_olowa:

“He won’t exchange anything! Why do u guys want to break the man’s home ? Sometimes blogs are the problem.”

folakemi_0:

“Look well,he didn’t collect anything.”

itz_lizzy___:

“She’s holding a handkerchief. She gave him nothing and he received nothing.”

pregnancybabynyou:

“They obviously exchanged something privately, at a public place, but yet you chose to make it public information.”

oshodiayo:

“Until you scatter somebody's home with your post . Know your limits ”

havila_creations:

“I didn't see anything here had to look several times he didn't collect anything, what she is holding is a face towel. Even the greeting Is like they have known each other very well so why will she give him number secretly.”

How Femi Adebayo and wife marked 7th wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Adebayo Salami and his beautiful wife, Omotayo Adebayo, recently marked their seventh wedding anniversary.

On the morning of Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Adebayo took to Instagram to lavish adulation on his wife.

The filmmaker thanked his woman for their romantic adventures so far and prayed for many more years of grace, blessings, and joy.

