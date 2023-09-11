The young Nigerian social media sensation, who received a generous gift of 2 million naira from Davido, has continued to show appreciation

The TikToker shared an exciting update with her followers, as she officially changed her surname to that of the DMW boss'

The upcoming influencer sent the internet abuzz, as netizens had different observations to make on her latest move

The Nigerian young social media user, who Davido gave 2 million naira, has refused to keep calm after experiencing such an enormous gesture.

The upcoming TikToker, identified as Okoli Classic in a new update, informed her followers that she has changed her surname to the DMW boss' own.

Young girl who Davido helped with N2m, changes surname to Adeleke

Source: Instagram

But the gratitude doesn't end there. In a move that spoke volumes about Okoli's appreciation, she also revealed that she'll adopt the surname of the well-known Instagram personality, TundeEdnut as her middle name.

Legit.ng previously reported that Okoli's comic video was sighted by Davido on TundeEdnut's page, where he contacted the blogger about helping the girl with a whopping sum of 2 million naira.

According to the grateful young woman, her new names are now:

"Adeleke Mufasa Chinonye"

See her post below

See how netizens reacted to the young girl's selfless gratitude to Davido

Legit.ng compiled various comments below:

"Hustle Ooo Make your Pikin no go Change Name."

"Like this now, I dey find wetin I fit do make person dash me money. I mixed hypo and happic use wash toilet and fainted, who's sending me money? I nearly."

"Prodigal daughter don disowned her papa oooooh àràdugbo."

"She deny papa when born her because of 2m, poverty na baaastard."

"This country don dey make some people do Wetin them no even suppose dey do."

"Dey play... Even many girls for comment section leave their Papa post their helping boyfriends on Fathers Day.."

"See wetin okolie cause , he for hustle that time , him pikin for no change him name."

"In this life make money ooo,make ur pikin no change name because of money."

Mother of girl Davido gave 2M naira showers prayers on singer

Social media was set on fire yesterday, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, after news broke of Nigerian singer Davido sending N2m to a young Igbo girl, Chinonye Okoli.

The gift from the singer came after a skit video done by Chinonye of herself drinking garri with groundnut but pretending that it was fried rice and chicken had gone viral.

In the video that has gone viral, Okoli's mum was heard explaining how she cares for Chinonye and her five siblings as a single mother with income from her moi-moi hawking business.

Source: Legit.ng