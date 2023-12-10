Top Nigerian singer, Davido and Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are trending on social media

A video showed the heartwarming moment the two men met and exchanged pleasantries at TY Danjuma’s birthday party

The viral video left many netizens excited as they all dropped their hot takes on the Davido and Peter Obi friendship

Popular Nigerian singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, and much-loved Nigerian politician, Peter Obi, are causing a buzz on social media over their recent interaction.

A video made the rounds on social media, showing the moment Davido and Peter Obi were together at a society event.

Video of Davido and Peter Obi at TY Danjuma's 85th birthday party trends. Photos: @mazitundeednut

Both men were guests at the 85th birthday party of Nigerian politician, TY Danjuma, which took place in Banana Island, Lagos.

In the trending video, Davido was seen exchanging pleasantries with Peter Obi as the politician put his hand across the singer’s shoulder while other guests scrambled to take photos with him.

Davido and Obi were seen laughing together as they chatted while more guests at the star-studded party gathered around them.

See the heartwarming display below:

Reactions as Davido and Peter Obi hang out at TY Danjuma’s 85th birthday party

The video of Davido with Peter Obi soon spread on social media and it impressed many netizens. Read some of their comments below:

iam_flosx:

“Every Nigerian has a big respect for this man Peter obi…they won’t admit buh trust me they do…the know the truth buh they keep lying to themselves.”

lindabellhair:

“Why are good Men not tall ? Abii na my eyes? Peter Obi is average height abiii. I need me a good, tall Man to match my energy.”

Adadi_nma2:

“Davido is a kind man.”

soromotoochukwu:

“The man wey for save Nigeria and the man wey save afrobeat. Two great men.”

Ade.daara:

“Spread love ❤️❤️❤️ Not hate.”

Beylaryrdk:

“All of them want to take Picture with THE BIGGEST 001.”

nini_ilobi:

“My two presidents.”

Peternmaduokonmah:

“When stars meet up, they lighten.”

crownbabies_accessorize:

“The president and the silent president supporter.”

the_ebony_gurl:

“Things I love to see.”

amyskitchenandtreats:

“My faves in one video.”

Davido recognised as outstanding Georgia citizen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido added a new feather to his cap as he was recently named an outstanding citizen of Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.

Davido shared the good news with his fans online after he shared a video of him as a guest at the Georgia General Assembly meeting.

In a clip, the Senate president introduced the DMW label boss as a special guest as the lawmakers rose to give him a standing ovation amid applause.

Source: Legit.ng