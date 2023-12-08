Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s father, Mr Joseph Aloba, is once again in the news over a video that emerged after his son’s demise

In the video, the old man was seen passionately singing and recording a song in a music studio

The viral clip raised mixed feelings among netizens with some of them accusing him of always being jealous of his son’s success

Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, is trending for the umpteenth time for interesting reasons.

Recall that Mr Aloba earned the criticisms of many Nigerians following his moves after his son’s unfortunate demise.

Another video has emerged on social media of the grieving father singing and recording a song in a music studio. However, it was not clear if it was a recent video or an old one.

In the clip, the man was seen wearing noise-cancelling headphones as he held a notebook while singing passionately into the microphone.

From the lyrics of the song, it appears Mohbad’s father was singing about people conspiring against others and how people should be mindful of their words and actions.

Nigerians react to video of Mohbad’s father recording song in studio

Nigerians were divided over the video of Mohbad’s father in the studio. While some netizens bashed and accused him of always being envious of his son’s success, others defended the old man by saying he was always a musician and even taught his late son how to sing.

Read what some netizens had to say below:

anjysworldprd:

“Mohbad got talent from daddy.”

Shagbakwase_tarem:

“Other people children dey take over when they are no more, but this man decided to flip the script. Hian.”

real__princessadex:

“Bella shmurda released song for mohbad. People don’t castigate him. Leave mohbad’s father if you don’t want the wrath of God. You can’t love mohbad more than him. This man is in pain beyond words.”

i_am_oyinsexy:

“All I can say is OMO ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️. What a shameless father.”

missdivaluscious:

“So he thinks Mohbad’s fans will automatically become his fans…Dey play. He was always envious of his son’s success. You can never be Mohbad. Try harder….”

winny_355:

“This man was probably jealous of his son's fame and talent. So sad.”

bbmaxfrozenfoods_villageblock:

“If shamelessness was a person.”

Yemytpx:

“God Will console you We can’t feel how you feel cos it’s not us.”

olaoluwaprincess:

“This is one of his old videos for GOD sake let this man breath, in all mohbad interviews, he has always said that he learnt singing from his dad ,wetin this man do ,team wunmi ,iya po oo,they kpai his son and keeps bullying the man ,huumm.”

amyskitchenandtreats:

“Nawoo has he always been a musician abi he's discovered the talent after his son's death.”

Emmy_young_official:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you all should let this man be!”

omotea12:

“He always wanted this for himself,na who die f up.”

justflou_flou_:

“Father that wants to live his son’s life so badly… God abeg oh.”

tt.dd.ff.aa:

“He said it’s my time to shine .”

muna_here99:

“This man was envious of his son.”

thearrellgurl:

“May God heal him from what he can’t share cos this one pass madness.”

nikkyfizzy:

“I talk am say this man is jealous of his son’s success in music godfobit this kind of papa.”

kultural.kev:

“Did he forget about what happened to his son? Wow.”

