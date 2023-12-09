The bromance between top Nigerian singer Davido and his aide, Isreal DMW, has got Nigerians talking for the umpteenth time

Just recently, Isreal made it known on social media that Davido sent him some money

Many netizens reacted to Isreal's show of gratitude amid his ongoing drama with his ex-wife, Sheila

Nigerian singer Davido and his aide, Isreal DMW, are back in the news over their love and respect for each other.

It is no longer news that Isreal is arguably Davido's biggest and most loyal fan, and he has showcased this countless times.

Fans react as Isreal DMW publicly thanks Davido for sending him money.

The DMW boss recently took to his official Instagram page to share photos of himself performing at the Jennifer Hudson show, and fans trooped to his comment section.

However, one comment that stood out was Isreal DMW's own. The music star's logistics manager was in the comment section thanking Davido for sending him some money. This came amid his ongoing drama with his ex-wife, Sheila.

He wrote:

“I GOT THE ALERT SIR. THANKS SIR."

Reactions as Isreal DMW publicly thanks Davido for sending money

Isreal's public display of love and appreciation for his boss was met with reactions from some Nigerians. Read what they had to say about it below:

misterbaker1147:

“Him dey let una know say nothing fit come between him and him source of income.”

king_buj:

“I love Israel it’s the same people that are saying shiit about him and David will still curse him if he loses his job.”

austinovich4:

“Biko continue enjoying the alert from "oga" allow no distraction.”

doctor_ephraim:

“If na you, you go leave your means of livelihood for woman ??”

lady_jane_sonny:

“David and Jonathan in the Bible, nobody can separate these 2 people.”

ayo___mii:

“And one wayre say make he leave where he dey chop.”

tradewithceebrighto:

“Hold ur helper tight life no easy o.”

your_ex_bf26:

“Jealous wife osim stand on your own.”

