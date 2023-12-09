Ashabi Simple, one of Portable's women, has boasted about her position in the life of the singer as she counted her blessings

In a post on Instagram, she listed all her achievements and included her position as a musician's wife

She thanked God as she began the countdown to her birthday, which she said was in 30 days

Omobolarinwa Akinwnju, better known as Ashabi Simple, one of the better half of singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka Portable, has appreciated her maker for keeping her alive.

The movie star, who graduated a few weeks ago, listed her attainment in her post. She said she was a movie maker with seven films to her credit.

Ashabi Simple says she is Portable's 4th wife. Photo credit @asabi_simple

Source: Instagram

She also reminded those who did not know that she was the 4th woman in Portable's life.

Ashabi Simple counts down to birthday

Asabi Simple, who welcomed a baby a few months ago, started the countdown to her birthday, which will be early next year.

She wrote on Instagram that she was ending the year with a heart filled with joy. The actress made it known that she was also a sales representative for her fashion house.

See the post here:

Fans react to Ashabi's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Ashabi Simple. Legit.ng captured some of the comments below.

@tadetunji660:

"Ride on sis."

@adesida97:

"Ashabi to fine."

@poshalhaja18:

"Now you have Aburo for back in musician house make she claim her seat too wahala wahala in that man's voice."

@idowuable:

"Happy birthday to you in advance."

@abolajinifemi:

"This is what they called Simple life na y we dey call her @ashabi_simple you can't beat it won bi e da . I pray you succeed in all you do inshallah my sweetest iyale."

@wendygrace618:

"Na you portable supposed marry as first wife ajeh you too much take your flower. Omo yemi london."

@bhadboi__tg:

"Simple for reason."

@hollapear:

"Konibaje fun e Alashabi, Iike I do say keep winning that is the koko ."

@ajayifolashadevictoria:

"Definitely The first wife is peaceful person... I hail you all... Enjoying yourself darling."

Ashabi Simple opens up on being Portable's wife

Legit.ng had reported that Ashabi Simple granted an interview where she talked about her relationship with the singer.

She stated that she was afraid when she started dating Portable because she felt a lot of people would taunt her.

The actress said that her husband has been trying and he had promised to do more for her. She added that she was happy with the singer.

Source: Legit.ng