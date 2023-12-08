Singer Simi has done a new grill and she is the proud of it as she showed it off on social media

She said she didn't post the photo early because most people in her circle said it didn't fit her

As part of her new year resolution, she has made up her mind to change her circle of friends

Talented singer Simisola Kososko better known as Simi has acquired a new teeth grill and she is showing it off to her fans on social media.

The singer who welcomed her first child a few years ago shared a photo to show the lovely hard metals. She noted that most people in her circle were not happy with it as they claim that her new acquisition does not fit her at all.

Simi shares photo of her new. Photo credit @simplysimi

Source: Instagram

Simi says she is changing her friends

In the caption of her post on Instagram, the singer noted that she already has her new year's resolution which is to change her circle of friends.

She said that she loves how goofy the new teeth grill looks and more so, she is not ready to waste her husband's hard-earned money,

Some other notable singers had also done their grill in the past. Portable did his a few months ago. Yemi Alade has also done it in the past and she complained of not being able to talk well after it.

See the post here:

Fans react to the new picture of Simi's teeth

Reactions have trailed the new grill done by the singer. Here are some of the comments below.

@biolabayo1:

"Wait let me go and change my friends too."

@ladipoe':

"Lemme go find some of the comments you’ve left on my page for inspo BRB."

@flakes_ff:

"Lmaoooo I dunno how I feel about the actual grills but I love your goofy smile though."

@miz.nan':

"Haaa! they didn't lie o."

@thekshowkshow:

"Troublesome person."

@kie_kie__:

"I love it under duress ."

@ifee___:

"The real simi vybez."

@officerwoos:

"E e e fine jare."

@stxo:

"Too mad! I love it o. Who are these friends?!"

@shes_called_praise:

"Not bad actually ."

@zoroswagbag:

"Na Kie Kie go talk am e sure me but no mind am e fit you shaaa."

Bella Shmurda says he did mouth grill for N 4.1m

Legit. ng had reported that Bella Shmurda had joined the league of music artiste going for teeth girl. He stated that he spent all of N4.1 million to get his own done.

After doing it, he promised not to eat for days because of the money he lavished on the new grill.

Nigerians took to the comment section to react to the post.

Source: Legit.ng