A Nigerian lady has shared her experience of living with sickle cell disease while celebrating her graduation milestone

She opened up about repeated health crises and deep fears tied to living with the condition from childhood, as she celebrated her convocation

In a series of Facebook posts, she shared emotional accounts of stigma, pain, and survival while crediting her journey to divine support

A young lady, identified as Lois Samuel, has shared a personal story on Facebook after her convocation ceremony. She opened up about her long battle with sickle cell disease and how she survived to graduate.

Emotional convocation moment as lady recounts years of sickle cell pain. Photo: Lois Samuel

Source: Facebook

In her first post, shared on Saturday, April 18, she shared that her convocation day was not just about getting a degree, but a moment that made her think deeply about life.

Lois also explained that she grew up hearing painful words about her condition.

According to her, she was often told that people with sickle cell “do not live long” and that many die before the age of 21. She said these statements created fear in her as she grew up.

As she put it:

"Today was my convocation. I have never really been one to share this part of my life publicly. I’ve carried it quietly for years. But today… something shifted. I feel strongly, almost urgently, to tell my story. Not for sympathy. Not for attention. But because this is a testimony."

Lois also said she saw people with similar conditions die in her neighbourhood and in hospital rooms. This, she said, made her question whether she would survive long enough to reach adulthood.

"I was born with sickle cell disease. Growing up, I didn’t just live with it. I grew up hearing about my death. 'They don’t live long.' 'They usually die before 21.' Those words weren’t just stories. They became a quiet fear living inside me."

"I saw people like me die. In my neighborhood. In hospital rooms next to mine. People close. People far. And slowly, I started to wonder. Will I also be one of those stories?"

While disclosing that the condition also affected her relationships and social life, she added that some people left when they saw her health struggles, especially during crisis periods.

Lady shares what sickle cell pain feels like

In a second Facebook post, Lois went deeper into what living with sickle cell disease feels like.

She explained the condition in simple terms:

"It’s when your blood, the very thing that is supposed to carry oxygen around your body, doesn’t flow the way it should. Instead of moving smoothly, it becomes stiff and shaped in a way that can block your blood vessels. And when that happens, it causes something called a crisis."

"But let me explain it in the simplest way I can: Imagine your blood trying to move through your body…then suddenly getting stuck."

The young lady, who described the crisis as extremely painful, said it feels like “your bones are breaking from the inside.”

Convocation celebration moment of lady who shared sickle cell survival testimony. Photo: Lois Samuel

Source: Facebook

Lois said the pain can come without warning and is so severe that there were times she could not speak, passed out, or could only lie in silence because even crying was difficult.

She also shared that she prayed for healing for years, not for wealth or success, but simply asking, “God, please heal me.”

"I wanted a normal life. To play in the rain without fear. To stop the medications. To stop the injections. To stop the hospital visits. I tried everything… even herbs. But beyond the physical pain, what hurt the most was how people changed when they found out I had SS."

Despite everything, Lois said she believes God was with her through every stage of her struggle.

She ended her second post by giving thanks to God, saying all the glory belongs to Him.

UNILAG graduate shares UTME struggle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a University of Lagos graduate, Aisha Thomas, celebrated earning a degree in Radiography after writing the UTME four times before securing admission.

The graduate shared her journey online, revealing she spent several years at home before gaining admission on her fourth attempt. She also described a challenging academic path marked by strikes, delays, and personal struggles.

Source: Legit.ng