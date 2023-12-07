Patrick Doyle has shared a beautiful photo he took with his wife and posted it on Instagram

In the picture, they both wore Igbo traditional attires and accessorized with heavy beads

They dressed as if it was their pre-wedding picture and the actor wrote that they were preparing for the D-day

Ireti Doyle's former husband Patrick Doyle has shared a cute photo he took with his new wife. In the picture, the actor wrote that they were preparing for the D-Day but didn't give more information about what he meant.

Patrick shares adorable photo with new wife. Photo credit @patrickdoylemedia

Source: Instagram

The actor who had his court wedding with his new wife a few years ago wore a white lace top and wine George material with his bowler hat while his wife tied a wrapper around her chest and accessorised it with heavy beads.

Some of their fans on Instagram were insinuating that they were going for their traditional wedding and they have been congratulating them about it.

This development is coming a few years after his wedding to the Nollywood actress hit the rocks. He has since moved on and often gushes on his new wife at every given opportunity,

See the photo here:

Fans react to the picture posted by Doyle

Reactions have trailed the picture posted by the media personality and actor. Here are some of the comments below.

@awalotelli045:

"Congratulations my leader."

@funmi.moh':

"#funpat23, this is indeed a great thing to behold. Congratulations."

@_williamsbaby:

"You are indeed blessed, the blessings will not depart from you sir."

@vivianmetchieofficial:

"Awwawwww. How sweet, congratulations."

@koffithaguru:

"Yess, this is indeed beautiful."

@ebubeshane':

"Congratulations sir."

@rakiyat.odunsi':

"A big congratulations to the two of you. Wishing you so many years of happiness."

@Mojisolaotu:

"I love this. A big congratulations to you two. Wishing you many more years of joyfulness."

@edua_inspire:

"Love is a beautiful; thing."

@peaceonuaha:

"This is love"

Ireti Doyle opens up on crashed marriage

Legit. ng had reported that Doyle had opened up about her marriage to Patrick, her actor husband.

She corrected the notion that she had her first child at 17 but said her first child was born when she was 19 years old. The actress also made it known that she doesn't like to be stressed about anything.

While granting media personality Chude an interview, Doyle mentioned that she and her husband, Doyle were divorced.

Source: Legit.ng