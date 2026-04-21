The viral lady who got arrested by a bread brand after she uploaded a video claiming that a loaf of bread she bought remained fresh for over two months on the shelf, has been releassed

The update was shared by celebrity lawyer Inibehe Effiong on April 21, 2026, after a series of controversy and lawsuits by the bread brand in question

The recent update about Love Dooshima's releases stirred a series of reactions among social media users

Human Rights and Public Interest Lawyer, Inibehe Effiong has announced the release of the viral lady who made a review about a bread-making brand, Bon Bread, some days ago.

The lady, Love Dooshima, came under the public eye over a video she posted claiming a loaf of bread she bought remained fresh for over two months.

A Nigerian lady who got arrested has gained freedom. Photo credit: @lovedooshimaa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

However, she became the centre of controversy when Bon Bread came out and reportedly sued her for N50 million and involved police over her viral review.

Love Dooshima released from police custody

In a new update, Nigerian lawyer Inibehe Effiong posted on his Instagram page on April 21, 2026, that she had been released from police custody.

According to him, following the intervention of the IGP, Tunji Disu, she was immediately released at 12:30 a.m on that same day he posted the update.

A Nigerian lawyer shares an update on the case of a lady who got arrested for reviewing bread. Photo credit: inibeheeffiong/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He said:

"Ms. Love Dooshima, the businesswoman who made a review about an unarmed bread has just been released from police custody at Zone 7 Police Headquarters.

Bon Bread lodged a complaint to the police against her.

We received a distress call this night that she honoured police invitation since 12pm on Monday, April 20, 2026 but she was detained afterwards.

I came to Zone 7 this night along with @mamapee__ and @randypeterz.

Following the intervention of the IGP, Tunji Disu, she has been released at 12:30 AM today, Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

We will be back by daybreak."

See his Instagram page below:

Reactions, Love Dooshima release from custody

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who saw the Instagram post update on Love Dooshima's case. Some of the comments are below:

adconpoint said:

"90days from now… all her online support would have moved on and left her… This case go take yrs to resolve. Erisco Foods vs Chioma still dey on."

sweetmaculate said:

"NAFDAC de craze ?…. Aren’t they supposed to attend to this asap? God bless the IGP. See oppressors oo."

yokifaceless said:

"She still went ahead to involve the police. You added too much preservatives to your bread and you are still arresting? So what if you've been in business 20 years? Nigerians let us order this bread today abeg and try something."

peteruwalaka said:

"The new IGP is a person of law. He respects people's rights."

eagleyerola said:

"Now she should counter suit them. @bonbreadng shame on you."

Lawyer Inibehe Effiong advises Blessing CEO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO appeared on a live TV show to respond to the controversy surrounding her cancer claim.

Inibehe Effiong, who was also present during the interview, advised Blessing CEO amid her controversial cancer case on live TV, following the inconsistencies noticed by a doctor on the show.

Source: Legit.ng