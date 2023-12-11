Global site navigation

“You Don Become Muslim?” Reactions As Regina Daniels Covers Hair in Fun Video With Charles Okocha
Celebrities

“You Don Become Muslim?” Reactions As Regina Daniels Covers Hair in Fun Video With Charles Okocha

by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has sparked reactions on social media with a recent post on Instagram
  • The actress linked up with popular, hilarious actor Charles Okocha, and they had fun doing his phenomenal dance
  • While some fans of the actress gushed over her, others queried her new style of dressing

Actress and billionaire wife Regina Daniels recently met with colleague Charles Okocha, and they made a hilarious video.

Okocha, known for his hilarious slang and mannerisms, infected Regina with his 'phenomenal' vibe.

Actors Regina Daniels and Charles Okocha
Netizens react to Regina Daniels' dressing Photo credit: @regina.daniels
Regina, who recently gushed over her brother, danced beside the actor, who showed off funny moves as his song played in the background.

The proud mum of two tried to keep up with the funny dance, clapping and jumping excitedly.

She donned a green two-piece, long trousers and a crop top with a cap on her head.

Regina captioned the video with:

"It seems I have been hit with the phenomenal virus. Biggest vibes on this set mehnn."

See the post below:

Reactions to Regina Daniels' post

Read some of the comments on the actress' post below:

ihuoma4261:

"this one you dey cover your hair, you don become Muslim?"

priyanka_singh1t:

"All this buga cannot change the fact that you're married to an old man, older than your biological father, and you're fast becoming older than your age, that's the fact, are you not seeing it in the mirror, before you reach 30 years, your beautiful mother will look younger than you, she go for young and you go for old, the difference is clear, forgot money is not everything."

purecruiseblog:

"Charles dey fear to hug you. Rich man wife."

radiogad:

"The babe fine abeg."

queenwendy_a:

"Gina no kuku sabi dance. Is that she always makes while dance."

glory.edeh.98:

"This Regina new style of dressing.. I mean the scarf.. it looks good on her sha."

brainbeez:

"You make me smile so much. Two cutie pie in one video."

Regina Daniels reacts as actress Chinyere Wilfred orders her to leave movie set

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chinyere Wilfred ordered Regina Daniels to leave her movie set, surprising many netizens.

In a video posted on the veteran actress's official Instagram page, Regina Daniels knocked on her door.

After the veteran actress opened it and saw Regina, she questioned her presence there while wagging a finger in the billionaire wife's face. The younger actress started begging her senior colleague.

