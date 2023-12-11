Nigerian actress Regina Daniels ignited a heated debate among some idle Nigerians due to her choice of tenses in a recent post

The young thespian was trying to narrate how busy her week had been over the weekend, with little or no sleep

Nigerians took to the comments to argue and display confusion over the way she put her words together

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels gave a couple of idle Nigerians a tough time over her use of tenses in a post she made recently.

The movie star shared a video of herself in light makeup as she captured the moment she was going out with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Reflecting on the challenging week she had experienced, the mum of two disclosed that she had hardly enjoyed sufficient rest over the past few days.

She wrote:

"God! I am so tired and stressed! I barely slept."

However, a concerned fan pointed out that her grammar was incorrect and claimed that some people had money but needed knowledge.

Nigerians react to Regina Daniels' English statement

Legit.ng captured the conflicting reactions below:

peju_xoxo:

See how ena dey embarrasse una self for comment. Person write correct thing Una dey talk rubbish. E choke ooo, abeg."

mhiz_oroz:

"There’s nothing wrong with that sentence. She obviously meant she barely slept the previous night. Na you no get money still no sabi book rubb!sh."

donmichi22:

"Why Una dey notice this cos she get money if she no get money nobody will ever notice this."

chidoccy:

Her Sentence is actually correct just that it doesn’t sound good to Nigerian ear."

misstersllyye:

"The sentence is grammatically correct! So why the argument."

_i_r_e:

"You can say both, but the correct choice depends. I barely slept" implies that you had very little sleep. I barely sleep" suggests an ongoing pattern of getting very little sleep regularly."

