Two Nigerian celebrities Olayinka Solomon and Olaide Oyedeji have lambasted BBN Khloe over her utterance

Khloe claimed that people fly economy because of poverty and she added that they should buy comfort with their money

Responding to her claim, the two influencers said most people who boast don't buy the tickets themselves

BBNaija star, Oluwasbusayo Abiri better known as Koko by Khloe is still being backlashed over her speech on the Bahd and Boujee podcast.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the reality star had criticized natural hair and warned ladies not to rock it to her function.

Yinka Solomon, Olaide Oyedeji slam BBN Khloe over her utterance.

In a new development, she has been slammed by two celebrities after she claimed that people who enter economy class on a flight do so because of poverty.

Responding to the claim, Olayinka Solomon said people should not mind her because her mouth is filled with lies. She also abused the host of the podcast by saying they all don't have money. She advised people to have three or four of the ticket money before they attempt to fly a business class.

Olaide Oyedeji says she buys her ticket with her money

While responding to BBN Khloe's claim, Oyedeji made it known that the economy ticket she buys is bought with her money. She added that she is proud of it because it is a whole lot to her.

Before she was blasted by the two celebrities, the reality star had apologised to ladies wearing natural hair and threatened to deal with the host of the podcast.

See the post here:

Fans react to the drama between the three

Reactions have trailed the utterance made by BBN Khloe and how the two celebrities responded. Here are some of the comments below.

@effedeborah:

"Since Nigerians discovered podcasts, we have not had peace in this country ."

@oyindaakinbote:

"One thing is certain, if you work very hard to make money, you wlll be very objective about how you spend it."

@kexx_10:

"The truth is empty barrels always come to social media and make noise meanwhile in reality they're going through financial crisis."

@kingpexxie:

"Yall, let this girl breathe ffs!!!! She don talk wetin she wan talk! Arrest am if una no like wetin she talk! If you like economy, book it! If you can afford 1st class, book that ! If you fit Hire PJ, pls do."

@lucianna_xoxoxo:

"This celebrities sef!!! Una own don too much! Who dey interview dem everytime! Always trending for wrong reasons, mtheww."

@funke_april:

"It is imperative as Nigerians to reserve a portion of your mind for what may drop everyday from podcasts. It will save you a lot of energy knowing, whatever comes out of these podcasts are not by professionals, na rave/buzz.

@bobieekosiso:

"Khole I laf u.... U dey make mouth with business class and shaming the Economic class, no be the same flight business class and economy dey?. So at yr level you can't fly private jet."

@prankhottiee':

"Khloe that use to be a very quiet girl Tbaj don bring her leg come out… now people will start d..igging her sponsor lol."

@kelvin_gream:

"We way still Dey enter God is good and peace, God go give us this money."

@adeoluolatomide:

"You see that "shi shi dem no get", no be lie. A lot of people they lie to, are better than them! ."

BBN Khloe shares her inspiring story as she makes Forbes 30 under 30 list

Legit.ng had reported that Khloe was named in the US magazine Forbes' list as one of the 30 under 30 top entrepreneurs in Africa.

She shared how happy she was about the development and told the story of how she started her business.

Fans reacted to the good news as they congratulated her for the landmark achievement.

