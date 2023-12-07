Popular Nigerian transgender model, Jay Boogie, is doing media rounds shortly after he was accused of scamming people

In a recent interview, the crossdresser spoke up on his feelings about Nigerian men who are begging to sleep with him

The video sparked a series of mixed reactions on social media as Nigerians took sides on the matter

Popular Nigerian transgender model, Daniel Nsikan aka Jay Boogie, is once again trending online over his latest interview.

Recall that Boogie caught the attention of many Nigerians after he cried out for donations after reportedly suffering from acute kidney injury due to an alleged failed BBL surgery. Rumours started to make the rounds that he was well and only scammed people.

Only days after the scandal, Jay Boogie granted an interview to media personality, Chude Jideonwo, where he spoke on a series of things including the Nigerian men who want to sleep with him.

According to the trans model, he receives a lot of DMs from men who beg him to lay with them because they want to experience something new. The socialite noted that these same men are the ones who insult him online and he is sometimes tempted to post screenshots of their chats online.

He said:

“The funny thing is they will always want to come back and be like ‘I’ve not tried this stuff before, I want to try new things, you’re pretty, I’ve not done this with a she-male…’ and these are the same people that will go back and talk. Sometimes whenever I see the DMs I want to screenshot it and post but they’re not worth it. Nigerians are in public discriminating against me but in my DMs asking to sleep with me.”

Nigeria is not for me - Jay Boogie

Speaking further in the interview, Jay Boogie made it clear that he would prefer to be outside the country. According to him, Nigeria is not for him. He said:

“Nigeria is not for me, God forbid.”

However, Chude asked Jay Boogie about the Nigerians who showed up for him when he was going through his crises. According to the trans model, he was genuinely surprised that people donated to his cause.

He said:

“I was surprised that Nigerians showed up for me honestly. We know that Nigerians, we have the good, bad and ugly. I never knew those good ones liked me by supporting me because there are some people who will never in their life support me because I’m a trans person. Even some come into my DM to tell me to repent first. Whenever I see all those comments, I just laugh.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Jay Boogie rejects Nigeria, speaks on the men in his DM

Jay Boogie’s disclosure during the interview raised a lot of talking points for Nigerians online. Some of them shared their hot takes on the matter. Read some of their comments below:

pekoluxury:

“Nigeria police no dy see all these things.”

awollo1:

“This is beyond what ordinary eyes can see, the guy here was a girl in his former life. She came back as a man but the soul is not cool with a male body.”

blossom.isio:

“Hate it or not! She isn't lying!! You'll be surprised what men do this days.”

Wendy_adammaaaaa:

“Most of them are just closetttt gaysssss. It's them bankrolling most of these people. If you like talk rubbbishhh, your husband or boyfriend might be one.”

paulacruise_:

“The hormonal drugs couldn't change his voice. God pass una rainbow community.”

shes_90sbabyyy:

“Gather here if you didn't contribute one kobo for him.”

nickie_dabarbie:

“Tbh most Nigerian men are Bl they'll get married to females for kids and be cheating with males they don't have to act girly before you know.”

erm_eye:

“This guy scammed Nigerians. How did someone in his condition recover so quickly to grant interviews???”

_phil:

“Make she just screen shot them, post am... Those mEn are mad.”

7figureboss:

“This is who you guys contributed money for? Nigerians and their pity party eh! Tueh.”

sasha_itota:

“Apart from his voice, nothing looks masculine in shim, Bobrisk dey learn work.”

ibeautifi_:

“We need to protect the future generation, and it starts with bloggers. Stop • promoting them.”

How Jay Boogie apologised to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jay Boogie finally spoke up concerning the drama surrounding his BBL surgery.

Jay Boogie, who was now looking well and fit, granted an interview to popular skit maker Egungun, and he used the opportunity to apologise to Nigerians.

To show his remorse, the transgender model went down on his knees to plead for forgiveness from well-meaning Nigerians.

