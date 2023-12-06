Prince Eke is happy to be alive and celebrating 8 years since he was kidnapped in Ubima road in River State

He wrote that he experienced hell while in the kidnaper's den but his colleagues gave him a more bitter experience

The actor said that he was accused of setting his kidnap up to raise money and he thanked God for life

Prince Eke, ex-husband to music artist Muma Gee has taken to social media to celebrate life and thank his creator for keeping him alive till today.

The Nollywood actor who almost got his house burnt a few years ago is marking eight years of being kidnapped in Ubima Rivers State.

Prince Eke marks eight years he was kidnapped. Photo credit @realprinceeke

Source: Instagram

He penned an emotional note and stated that his colleagues accused him of being the one who framed his kidnap.

Prince Eke thanked God for life

The man who fathered twin with his estranged wife appreciated his maker for the gift of life and added that he saw hell at the kidnapper's dens.

The actor advised his fans to always pray for life because if they die people they thought were close to them would say so many unthinkable things about them.

See the post here:

Fans react to Prince Eke's post

Netizens have reacted to the message Prince Eke wrote on Instagram. Here are some of the comments below.

@miyaskigram:

"This lines got me. Pray for life, because if you eventually die, people who you thought were close to you, will say so many unprintable things about you."

@bigceuk:

"Brother its well... God did and will always keep you.."

@zeeiscreative:

"Only God knows what we do in the shadows of our lives. A true friend won’t judge u while u r still down or in trouble, they’ll help first n seek clarification later. Ur colleagues n friends most likely judged you based on ur personality and past actions. If I were in ur shoes, I’d do some soul searching n take some responsibility for their perception. And then, I’d work on a being a better version of myself, morally, mentally, physically, n economically, such that it’s their loss. God speed

@cruisenation8:

"When my car got snatched my colleagues thought I sold it and lied about it. Always priorities yourself."

@niniolaibrahim_:

"Seems the industry is darker that we can imagine, too much hate."

@chispain:

"Aahhh o gaaa ooo."

@meet_pepenor:

"Until that same thing happen to you, you go always see another person own as play."

@bottompot_by_fina:

"Ona still demake friends? I gave up that idea long long ago! Friends are your secret enemies."

@officialchukwufrankly:

"God is the greatest sir..don't mind them."

@hairpalaces:

"Imagine !!! Just don't let anyone kill you !! Lesson number 1 in Nigeria , because nobody cares."

@ellamary191:

"Never in my life of dream that I we be kidnapped, wen I experience it . I understand that word freedom wen I was released."

Source: Legit.ng