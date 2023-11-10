Popular Nigerian transgender, Jay Boogie, has now given netizens a detailed update on his condition

On his social media page, he shared a press release explaining how the BBL and liposuction surgery he did ruined his life

According to the transgender, he is now suffering from sepsis and acute kidney injury due to the failed procedure

Popular Nigerian transgender, Daniel Nsikan aka Jay Boogie, has once again cried out for help over his deteriorating health.

Recall that the socialite’s condition became public knowledge after his failed cosmetic surgery.

In a new development, the young man has updated netizens on the type of surgery he underwent and what actually happened to him.

Nigerians react as Jay Boogie finally reveals how surgery affected his kidney. Photos: @jay_boogie

According to Jay Boogie, on October 30, 2023, he went for a liposuction and BBL 360 surgery with one Dr Chidinma Akpa, the owner of @curvygirl_essentials. The young man claimed that before the surgery, he was very healthy and he even had documents to prove it.

However, Jay Boogie’s woes started after he went under the knife. He revealed that a few hours after his surgery, he developed sepsis and an acute kidney injury and that the hospital refused to take responsibility.

The transgender claimed that he was dumped by the doctor in another hospital and he has been undergoing dialysis and sepsis treatment since the beginning of November.

Jay Boogie opened up on how he has exhausted his life savings on his health even though the Nigerian Plastic Surgery Committee gave him some funds.

The socialite pleaded for a second chance at life as he asked for financial support from Nigerians. According to him, he is the sole provider for his four siblings.

See his press statement below:

Nigerians react as Jay Boogie reveals how BBL surgery ruined his life

Jay Boogie’s press statement drew a mixture of amused and sympathetic reactions from Nigerians. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

mhiz_tomi02:

“Breadwinner ko cake winner ni , judge me or not , I don’t pity him , this people don too much for Nigeria and na dem those Eniola ni makeup and co Dey look up to.”

pweety_chioma27:

“I thought curvy girl is for aftercare not surgery. When did they start doing surg£ry for goodness sake?”

nkem195:

“Person wey go still abuse the gender he is trying to borrow once he recover. Call on your rainbow community to help out na. All of a sudden you Need help from the people you constantly tell to mind their business that it’s your body and you are free to do whatever to it.”

Useful_herbs:

“You’re claiming your dialysis costs 600k daily. Please if indeed you need help be truthful because there’s no dialysis that costs that much daily. The average daily cost of dialysis in Nigeria is about 50,000 naira. Why claim it’s 600k? Wouldn’t you think Nigerians will believe they’re trying to be scammed? Rather than putting your account number, put the hospital’s account number for ppl to donate towards your hospital bills directly to the hospital.”

Sympli_amy:

“But what sort of AKI can just prompt someone to start having daily dialysis almost immediately. They must have ruptured your kidney for it to have deteriorated that fast to the point of needing dialysis within hours of post surgery. It’s either they are not being honest with you as a patient or you don’t quite understand what was explained. Yes renal complications can occur from major surgeries but then the rate at which daily dialysis was needed in this case is baffling. It might be that you had an “underlying renal issue” just a random thought.”

mamaafricanstyle:

“Is he serious like this? We should pay for what you caused yourself?”

_abike12:

“You know say you be Breadwinner before you put yourself for this situation, enjoy the consequences of your action uncle breadwinner.”

millicent__o:

“For your 4 siblings , and they were watching you go astray in the first place lol.”

Jay Boogie says no one is donating money

In an earlier report, Jay Boogie continued to seek the help of fellow citizens after a botched surgery left him sick.

A Namibian-based doctor alleged that Jay Boogie has been unable to pass urine since the unfortunate encounter.

In a new update, Jay Boogie went on Instagram Live and discussed the difficulties he's been having. He blamed the surgeon for the decline in his health following the operation, stating that his life had been messed up.

Source: Legit.ng