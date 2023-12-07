Nigeria's representative at the 2023 Miss Universe pageant, Mitchel Ihezue, has caused a buzz with her wedding to a billionaire, Nicolas Nkachukwu

Lovely photos and videos of the loved-up couple on their wedding introduction went viral

Many fans gushed over the obvious chemistry between them despite their age difference

A former Miss Universe, Mitchel Ihezue, and her husband, Prince Nicolas Nkachukwu, are once again trending on social media over their marriage.

Recall that the couple recently made headlines after Mitchel raised questions about her age and her union to a much older man.

Fans gush over photos, videos from Mitchel Ihezue and her husband's wedding introduction. Photos: @bellanaijaweddings, @mitchel_ihezue

However, Nigerians seemed to have put all that behind them and resumed showing love to the newest lovebirds.

Mitchel and her billionaire husband recently held their wedding introduction, and loved-up videos of them made the rounds on social media.

Despite the differences in their age, it was clear that they were smitten by each other going by the snaps from their introduction. The couple rocked a matching purple outfit as they engaged in the crucial step of their nuptials.

In one of their videos, Mitchel placed her hands around her husband's shoulders as she laughed at something he said. They were also seen holding hands and walking together as a love song played in the background.

See the clip below:

Another video showed Mitchel posing alone in a garden as she showcased her lovely traditional attire. The ex-beauty queen was undoubtedly glad to advance in her union with her beau.

See more lovely photos of Mitchel flaunting her radiant smile below:

Nigerians gush over ex-Miss Universe Mitchel Ihezue and her husband

The loved-up photos of the beauty queen with her husband left many Nigerians gushing over them. Some pointed out the obvious chemistry between the lovebirds despite their age difference.

Read some of their comments below:

1st_ladyella:

“Heyyy, she’s the blideeee.”

odili_nna:

“Beautiful bride. Congratulations my love.”

fitzneolard:

“Why do I have the feeling that this outfit would have looked great as a preliminary evening gown at Miss Universe? @armitage_98 . She looks really beautiful. Happy marriage life Mitchell.”

thevictoria.ana:

“This man has been good to this girl, it’s clear that she adores him and I love to see it. May their marriage be sweet and full of everything good.”

ayzne_:

“God bless this union… age is just a number, what matters is how happy they both look ❤️.”

Omeometere:

“And someone will say this is not love Wo nobody shuu lie for me again ooo even young men won’t look at you this way.”

gloriaantwiboasiako4553:

“I love this. Beautiful chemistry u say what?. Must one always start from scratch? Luck and favours happen sometimes. Who says plp always enjoy the fruit of their labour with the beginner lovers?. They leave them along the way when money comes sometimes, n another woman gets lucky. If it's urs u will enjoy so critics shd let her enjoy. After all they did same to Regina Daniels n now they which to be in her shoes n she would have regretted if she had listened to plp n let this opportunity go. Enjoy as it comes. Soft life is enjoyable.”

Porshe_quin:

“I see beautiful chemistry here God bless their union.”

piriyebenkalio:

“Playful partners are the best! Love that he makes her laugh ”

jonadigitals:

“So much happiness . God bless their union.”

Preshhhbaby:

“This is beauiful jare forget age age is just a number go where you see happiness.”

krms_kitchen:

“Ohhh my …I love to see the happiness on her face ❤️.”

uwanasbeauty:

“Age is just a number ”

cbel__:

“Oh mine, see the sweet connection before them.”

Mitchel Ihezue debunks rumours about her age

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Mitchel Ihezue finally broke her silence on the confusion about her age.

Mitchel noted that those claiming she was 26 seemed bent on rewinding her clock.

She asked if her birthday earlier this year was a joke to them. In another clip, the former MBGN winner confirmed that she was 27 and not 26.

