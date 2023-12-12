A bold old woman who possesses an interesting dress sense wore a gown on a canvas and stepped out with it

The woman was spotted in the streets as she walked around with her hands in the pocket of the dress

Some TikTok users are praising the woman, and others said they admire her swag and bold dressing

An old woman stepped out in a beautiful dress which attracted the attention of those who saw her online.

She wore a well-tailored gown and complimented it with a canvas which became the main point of attraction for netizens.

The woman stepped out in a stylish way. Photo credit: TikTok/@whosbby1.

Source: TikTok

Many may think that the woman was too old to wear the dresses she was putting on, but she seemed to enjoy the whole attention.

As she walked in the streets, she had her hands in the pockets of the nice gown she was wearing.

Her swag and the confidence with which she carried herself attracted praise from social media users. The clip was shared by @whosbby1.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as old woman rocks canvas and gown

@Kelvin Btc said:

"Pablo's mother done return back from UK."

@melody smart commented:

"Na for Benin we for dey see this kind woman."

@Abelchris commented:

"Mama, your face shows your Shoe sun."

Ask_of_Märvëløüs_gëñtlë said:

"Hold on, wait a minute. I s this play. What type of play is this ."

@Omotolani said:

"As she’s happy now plz no tell her the price of the snikers. Or else..."

@investor wizyy commented:

"I lost my grandma. If not I for use am do this challenge. RIP grandma."

@Uc Nation D Nation commented:

"Na like this my mum go dey on 31 night. Notting you fit tell me."

@yeahmanbest said:

"This can only be seen in Benin."

@renceway said:

"God I wan to flex my mama like dis."

Teacher's professional dressing makes her popular

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a teacher, Madam Belinda, posted in a rural area, is gaining attention for her professionalism and style.

She shared a video showcasing her well-dressed day, a stark contrast to the usual modest attire of teachers in rural areas

Despite her remote posting, her dedication to her students' education and her polished appearance are inspiring, challenging stereotypes and highlighting the importance of empowering educators in all communities.

Source: Legit.ng