Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has once again updated fans on her lifestyle as a politician’s wife

She posted a new video where she mingled with other senators’ wives as they all attended Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s 61st birthday

Many fans were moved by Regina’s poise and composure as they gushed over the lovely display in the video

Much-loved Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is once again in the news over her luxury lifestyle as the wife of a billionaire politician.

Just recently, the mother of two took to her official Instagram page to share a video of herself and her husband attending the senate president, Godswill Akpabio’s 61st birthday party.

Akpabio clocked a new age on December 9, 2023, and Regina as well as other senator's wives were in attendance.

In the video that was posted on her page, the young actress and other politician wives were seen rocking the chosen outfit for the day as they all boarded a private jet that would take them to the venue.

Regina looked respectable as she sat alongside her colleagues and took photos with people who wanted snaps with her. The later part of the video also showed the actress and her husband, Ned Nwoko, holding hands as they left the event venue and boarded another private jet.

In the caption of the video Regina wrote:

“We (the 10th senators wives association) travelled in our numbers to akwa ibom to honor the invitation of our dearest mummy and president Her Excellency mrs Ekaette unoma Akpabio in celebrating her beloved husband the senate president of the federation His Excellency Godswill Akpabio. It was indeed memorable .”

Fans gush as Regina Daniels attends senate president’s birthday celebration

oldtakercomedy:

“Las las na u make the best decision for this country.”

eleje__:

“She how she's confident amongst women that are probably twice her age. You can't fake that.”

msdangatye:

“The way your husband is always holding your hand so affirming and assuring sana.”

ph_city_girl:

“The humility when meeting people is …When you were born to do this you’ll fit in Perfectly Because what is this Elegance.”

the.obii:

“Came in commercial and left in a private jet❤️.”

If_anyi:

“From small girl to young Lady, now Big Woman..”

Why Regina Daniels was ordered to leave movie set by veteran actress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran Nollywood actress Chinyere Wilfred recently ordered Regina Daniels to leave her movie set, surprising many netizens.

In a video posted on Chinyere's official Instagram page, Regina Daniels was seen knocking on her door.

After the veteran actress opened it and saw Regina, she questioned her presence there while wagging a finger in the billionaire wife's face. The younger actress started begging her senior colleague. From the video, it was gathered that Chinyere Wilfred had been waiting on the set for Regina and that she was delayed for a long time.

