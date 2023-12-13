Nollywood actress Chinyere Wilfred's treatment of Regina Daniels on her movie set has got Nigerians talking

For coming late on set, the older actress almost kicked Regina off a movie set, but they eventually settled

In another video on the young actress' page, she was seen dancing with Chinyere Wilfred during a fun moment on set

Regina Daniels and her older colleague Chinyere Wilfried's recent video has proven that there is no beef between them.

Wilfred had ordered the politician's wife to leave a movie set, surprising many netizens.

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' video

Source: Instagram

In the new post on her page, the mum of two was seen on the same set with her older colleague and another actress as they danced to a song that played in the background.

Despite her age, Chinyere Wilfred levelled with the younger stars and displayed her dance skills to the admiration of those around her.

Regina, who recently showed off her tennis skills, expressed disappointment that the music went off when she was ready to get into the dance.

The caption of her video read:

"Kai! As they off the music e pain me ooo… the positivity on this set shaaaaa @thisisrdtv mama is always a big vibe @chinyerewilfred4real and my sis @ekene_umenwa …. Is a mixture of everything o, but I will go to hers very soon ! Kai ! She’s amazing."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Read some of the comments from fans of the actresses gathered below:

just_phavee

"After scolding you yesterday chaii mama no sabi vex, this is lovely."

prankhottiee:

"I watched this more than thrice. Regina is such a vibe and beauty."

patience__havillah:

"Ina my Nigeria Barbi with the touch of an African mother keep the fire blowwing. I love you my lookalike just so you know."

liza_vtwins:

"You people are fun especially mummy chinyere."

fabmum247:

"Yessoo ....I'm dancing here too"

Regina Daniels watches hubby play tennis

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress flaunted her figure in a skin-tight jumpsuit that generously showed off her curves and behind.

Accessorising with jewellery and a bag, the mum of two looked every inch an 'oga wife' as most people call her.

Regina dressed up to watch her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, play tennis and sat by the courtside, cheering him on with their son, Munir.

