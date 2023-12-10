A Nigerian-German man has gone viral on social media after sharing a video from his visit to the village

In the clip, he showed the moment he was asked to perform some house chores alongside his brother

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many praising the boys for being so hardworking

Two Nigerian-German brothers have caused a frenzy online following their recent visit to their village in Abia state, Nigeria.

In the TikTok video shared by one of the brothers @elevoh1, they were spotted carrying out house chores including cooking and washing.

Oyinbo brothers visit their village in Abia state Photo credit: @elevoh1/TikTok.

However, Elevoh lamented that he was bitten by mosquitoes and showed off the red marks on his body.

The caption of the video read:

"Yes we're from Abia State. We speak and hear Igbo. I be washing machine pro max. Update from the village. Village is sweet. Daily foodgasms is nice but in order to chop, you must work.

"I'm living like a king and a servant at the same time and I love it. Just like the ladies and mosquitoes love me. My brother mosquito has destroyed me."

Reactions trail video of 'oyinbo' boys at village

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

@beauty.by.nelly__ said:

"Those bites are not mosquitoes’. I know that thing. Just don’t know what it’s called."

@nancydiamond26 reacted:

"My uncle children can never come back. Those ones they form wetin I no know. Only to call my name amaka they turn am too amika mtcheew."

@veekee025 reacted:

"So it's only me that saw that lady that was coming their way and suddenly turned back."

@prettycakesnmore said:

"Ofe achara dts umuahia special soup, miss it so much! Ohuhu babe representing."

Watch the video below:

Oyinbo man follows lady to village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok video has shown an Oyinbo man who flew down from his country to meet the family of his woman. In the video posted on January 9 by Cafe Au Lait, the man said he was excited and nervous at the same time.

The lady and her Oyinbo lover travelled from his country down to Africa. The couple were shown at the airport when they were about to depart and also when they finally arrived at the lady's village. Once they arrived at the village, they were given a warm welcome by the family of his lover.

At some points in the video, the foreigner expressed shock that as a man, he was not allowed to help with housework.

