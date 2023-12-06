Popular Nigerian model Mitchel Ihezue has finally gone online to clear the air about her age and her upcoming marriage

The former Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria (MBGN) trended online recently after she announced that she was set to marry billionaire businessman Nicholas Ukachukwu

In her post on IG, Mitchel debunked the widespread knowledge that she was 26 as she revealed her real age

Former Nigeran beauty pageant and ExMBGN Mitchel Ihezue was recently in the news after she announced her upcoming wedding to billionaire businessman Nicholas Ukachukwu.

She was accused of being a gold digger for getting married to an older man because of money.

Former MBGN winner Mitchell Ihezue reacts to age allegation. Photo credit: @mitchel_ihezue

It was alleged that Mitchell Ihezue is a 26-year-old man getting married to a fifty-something-year-old.

Mitchel Ihezue debunks being 26, reveals actual age

However, in a recent post, Mitchel reacted to the allegations, noting that those claiming she was 26 seemed bent on rewinding her clock.

She asked if her birthday earlier this year was a joke to them.

In another clip, the former MBGN winner confirmed that she's 27 and not 26.

All of this started after Mitchel posted her pre-wedding photos online.

See Mitchel Ihezue's post below:

Netizens react to Mitchell Ihezue's actual age

@abdulahi.bashar.zamalek:

"Gold Diggers Ambition, You have digged well dear, keep digging deep."

@the_pagemanager:

"When She was contesting for Miss universe global last month, no single blogger carried the news nor reposted it. Now that she is getting married, you are dragging her up and down. When have you people turned to sadists in this country? Allow her marry in peace. She is a full grown adult."

@chom_zyy:

"She should be 27 or 28 , she was my senior in secondary school."

@tayo_adewusiii:

"Ode so how old u wan bewe sha knw say ur husband fit born u lol na money u see so madam whatever."

@dose.of.kanyi_:

"That 45yrs she mentioned was just a sarcasm.Wait, I didn’t see y’all post her when she was contesting but y’all now have issues with her now that she’s abt to get married to a man she loves."

@truegoddessoflove:

"27,26,35, she is old enough to marry any adult man. Why is her age an issue here."

@fayt.xo.xo.xo:

"This one nd Nigerian politicians great girl."

@pretty_girlie__:

"She was my senior in FGGC Owerri, Snr Ugochi Ihezue , A very calm person."

@marsh_melow_:

"Celebrities have different age for different events /occasions ! Her football age is 27, marriage age 45, and real age 35."

Source: Legit.ng