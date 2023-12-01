Popular Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze, has shared her two scents about the filmmaking industry in the country

During a recent chat with The Punch, the movie star opened up about the dislike people have for each other in Nollywood and how it has led to distrust

According to the actress, people on movie sets cannot collect food from their colleagues and would rather buy

Popular Nigerian actress, Ruth Eze, has opened up about some of the rot the Nollywood industry has been facing.

While speaking with The Punch, the movie star explained how it is very dangerous in Nollywood especially the eastern part, particularly Asaba, because people do not like one another.

How Nollywood stars are afraid of getting poisoned by colleagues on set - Ruth Eze. Photos: @her_majestyrutheze

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“A lot of people don’t like to see others, especially in Nollywood in the eastern part of the country. We don’t like one another. I cannot expose my relationship, or who I am in love with.”

Speaking further, Ruth said that people are too scared to collect food from their Nollywood colleagues and they would rather buy their own food.

“There is no actor in Nollywood, especially in Asaba (Delta State), that one would buy food for on set and they would eat. Everybody is scared, because of how dangerous that side is. When one goes for any production, one is usually scared. So, in order to be careful, one has to buy one’s food”, she said.

Also during the interview, Ruth Eze disclosed that she can never marry an actor going by the things she witnesses happening on set. According to her, even her married colleagues are not exempted from these acts.

She said:

“I can never marry a colleague. I can marry a filmmaker, but not an actor. If you see the things they do on set while filming, even the married ones, you wouldn’t want to have anything to do with them. Other girls come to look for them, and some even bring food.

Imagine filming in Enugu and your family is in Asaba; you would see girls bringing food to them on set. Imagine being in love with such an actor and witnessing that. The only colleague I would have loved to get married to is already married.”

How Ruth Eze built house for her mother

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Ruth Eze, fondly called 'Her Majesty', warmed the hearts of her followers with the kind gesture she gave her mother. The ebony-skinned thespian has built a state-of-the-art structure for her mother.

She shared the clip of the new building on her Instagram page and wrote a short caption with it, "A small gift for my mom". She ended it with a love emoji.

The bungalow the actress constructed was on a very massive land. She left enough space at the front of the house for recreational activities and parking cars.

Source: Legit.ng