Controversial OAP Daddy Freeze has reacted to the recent viral video of Pastor Adeboye's snow miracle in America

Daddy Freeze reacted to the video, noting that there's a need to change the narrative of the type of gods the older generation worshipped

The OAP also slammed Pastor Adeboye for serving a God that would rather stop snow from falling than save the lives of singers like Mohbad & Osinachi

Famous Nigerian OAP and gospel critic Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has sparked reactions online with his response to Pastor Adeboye's viral snow miracle.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a viral sermon by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of Christ (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Daddy Freeze slams Pastor Adeboye's viral testimony about snow. Photo credit: @daddyfreeze/@pastoradeboyeofficial

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, the veteran clergyman was heard revealing how he prayed to God to stop winter and bring summer in January during one of his trips to Colorado, America.

The video went viral, and it stirred several conversations on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Daddy Freeze slams Pastor Adeboy'e snow miracle

Famous gospel critic Daddy Freeze has also reacted to the viral clip, noting that he can never serve a god that can't resurrect his servant Osinachi or young singer Mohbad but would rather perform snow miracles.

Freeze also noted that serving Daddy GO's God is an unprofitable venture. This isn't the first time the OAP has tackled Nigerian clerics.

See Daddy Freeze's post below:

Reactions trail Daddy Freeze's comment about Pastor Adeboye's miracle

See how netizens reacted to Daddy Freeze's comment about Pastor Adeboye's snow miracle:

@d_uknwn:

"But why didn’t your own GOD stop all this things that you mentioned?"

@iamjennygold:

"Leave ppl with their God and believes. I was introduced to God almighty, some where introduced to traditions, idols etc. What were you introduced to if I may ask?"

@moranugbamodupe:

"Read the bible again from genesis to revelation sir and you will understand better sir."

@everlgrace:

"You’ll learn…..maybe next life."

@drsholaadeoye:

"I have been waiting for this post. It's just a pity Nigerians will defend their pastors. If you see what I see, you will be scared. This coming generation is not going to be easy. They will deal with the church."

@soundmindmusik:

"Tell us with your full chest say you be atheist don’t cut through corners. You’re always opposing, never a contribution from you."

@leighmofe:

"This is so unnecessary. Yeshua raised the dead and did so many wonderful things yet there were so many hungry people around Him. There were bad rulers then."

@allseriesvideoblog:

"So is God that will make sure there is free and fair election in your country anaakoheri."

Daddy Freeze spills what speaking about tithing almost got him killed

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Daddy Freeze opened up about his travails at the hands of Nigerian Christian clerics.

Freeze recently shared how he lived in fear some years after he spoke up and slammed the Nigerian tithing system.

He noted that almost all the most prominent pastors in Nigeria slammed him for saying the Nigerian tithing was wrong.

Source: Legit.ng