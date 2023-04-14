Popular Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has caused a buzz on social media over his recent revelation about paternity fraud

According to Freeze, a popular celebrity just discovered through DNA that he his not the biological father of his son

The TV personality went ahead to heap curses on Nigerian women, labelling them as wicked and proposing that DNA should be made compulsory

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, got netizens talking after he opened up on a celebrity whose son is not truly is.

The popular show host revealed this during his Instagram live season where he spoke on how a top celebrity had discovered he was not the biological father of his son.

It was gathered that the discovery was made after a DNA test was done. According to Freeze, he will refrain from naming who is involved to avoid a lawsuit.

Fans react as Daddy Freeze reveals top celebrity has discovered he is not the real dad of his son. Photos: @daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Freeze proceeded to heap curses on Nigerian women. According to him, they are very wicked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The media personality explained that after Jamaican women, Nigerian women are the highest involved in paternity fraud.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Daddy Freeze claims top celebrity has discovered he is not biological dad of his son

Shortly after Freeze’s video went viral online, it sparked a series of reactions from netizens. Some of them tried to guess the celebrity involved while others shared their opinion on his take that DNA should be compulsory.

Read some of their comments below:

muchness_life:

“With all the news we see everyday.. man way get sense no need tell wife before e do dna test for them kids .. if it’s his then he tear the result no need to bring it home.. Simple.”

yourprincecharming01:

“This post is screaming yul edochie always use 30 minutes to fear women everyday .”

geomara_ij':

“Which one is "How una " how many women give am the child? Abeg be specific and mention name or rest.”

vee_beautystyle:

“Why women . No be woman born u. Abi u no get sisters . Tag d person or stop insulting women.”

oyibodimaureen:

“Yul'all should get out.”

blitzwholesalestore:

“screaming Yul edochie.”

maryosondu:

“Abeg we don’t want have baked gist, who is the celebrity …..”

sexxyhawa199:

“Abi na yul ?”

official_madinar:

“So yul cannot mention the celeb,what do yul want us to do with this information now.”

Emanezjay_official:

“No be Nedu? Another one dey?”

Basketmouth shares more details on separation from wife

Top Nigerian comedian and businessman, Basketmouth, has now spoken more about his separation from his wife of 12 years, Elsie Okpocha.

Recall that in December 2022, Basketmouth took to social media to announce the end of his marriage to the mother of three of his children.

He spoke more on the issue while he was a guest on TV3 Ghana. According to the Nigerian star, his separation from his wife is not fake.

Source: Legit.ng