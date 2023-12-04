Money Gee has gotten himself bouncers and security men a few hours after he was given N20 million by Wizkid

In a video sighted on social media, the hype man was in the company of two bouncers and an armed security guard

They were following him and ensuring that he was not harassed by thugs who might want to extort money from him

Popular hype man known as Money Gee or God over everything on Instagram has joined the league of people who move about with body guards and bouncers.

Hypeman gets security, bouncer after Wizkid gave him N20 Million. Photo credit @money_gee34

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that Money Gee was gifted N20 million by Wizkid for hailing him in a song that he posted on social media.

Money Gee even went ahead to get his mother a new car from the money the singer gave to him.

Hours after enjoying his money, he was sighted at an event in the company of about three bouncers and security men.

Money Gee attends event with security men

In the recording, the hype man was at an event in Alimosho Local Government of Lagos State. The place was crowded and the guy was escorted to his seat.

He was wearing a white singlet in the clip. After he was done with the function, he was walked out of the venue in the company of his hired aides.

See the video here:

Fans reacts to the video of Money Gee in the company of security men

Reactions have trailed the video of Money Gee in the company of bouncers and security men. Here are some of the comments below.

@iam_chase007:

"Egbon adugbo wan finish ham with billing."

@endylight1h:

"He’s already a celeb . Abeg who they use filter record a whole celeb?"

@taiwo_junzi:

"Can’t blame him. Na Kizz Daniel bouncer I for Carry if na me."

@naomiolivee:

"How someone situation can change over night… in a twinkle of an eye. This God is too much."

@vastmafia:

"Some of una wey dey talk day money don dey control am, when poverty dey control am una no dey there oh , you people want egbon adugbo to collect All the money abi."

@naphtali_lastson:

"All na part of staying relevant."

@heislove_light:

"If 20 million can int0xicate you this much. Now imagine the level of maturity and wisdom that the person that gave you that money uses to manage his wealth."

@akodu_jr:

"He needs it o, if you are from the trenches you go understand wetin I mean

@pablogrey001:

"Deh play ordinary chef Dammy deh collect man o war."

@akodu_jr:

Hype man gives out N100k to fans

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Money Gee had given out N100k to his new followers on social media.

The fast-rising hype man was struggling to gain fans on his social media page until luck smiled at him and Wizkid gave him a million. He experienced a rise in numbers of followers after that.

To appreciate the new followers, he gave out money to some of them on Instagram.

