Popular social media Financial advisor Geh Geh brought out time to criticise Nigerian singer Wizkid for his recent generosity

It was reported that the Afrobeats icon gave a staggering sum of N20 million to an upcoming hypeman for praising him

The young man gave a different instance of how the Essence hitmaker's money would have improved the society

Popular social media financial advisor identified as official Geh Geh has lashed out at Nigerian superstar Ayo Balogun, best known as Wizkid, over his recent largesse.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats sensation gifted an upcoming hypeman, Money Gee, aka God Over Everything (GOE), a whopping sum of N20 million for composing a hype song in his honour.

Geh Geh blows hot at Wizkid's N20m generosity Credit: @wizkid, @offcial_gehgeh, @money_gee34

Source: Instagram

Geh Geh took to his social media handle to criticise the Ojuelegba hitmaker's act and pointed out that it would have been best if he gave the N20 million to the federal government.

He argued that the donated money would have been used to revive the country's economy for posterity.

See his video below

Video of Geh Geh advising Wikzid spurs reactions

Legit.ng captured them below:

razaq_bakare:

"Be like say na federal government dey feed this guy from small till now."

akin321a:

"Make dem give federal government money?? For this nigeria?? This one wey you talk you land you for jail by the grace of God."

bigertinz:

"Make them give the money to federal government to fly more items 7 to Dubai."

official_mayormikun:

"Na person wey I go give 20 centimeters I deh find....read clearly I don't say 20 meter o."

4twenty_west:

"As you wise reach like this you for just sell your car too and pass the money to the FG Omo Nigeria Rere (Elesin)."

iam_yungish:

"Wealth man don't used know how to spend, that's why ideas will kill poor man, osinwin eyan FG."

Geh Geh breaks internet as he explains ways Rema is bigger than Wikzid and Davido

The controversial financial advisor rattled the internet with his professional insights on the country's music industry.

He categorically analysed the top musicians in the industry and pointed out how they are marvellously excelling compared to their peers.

Geh Geh claimed that Burna Boy and Rema were the leading performers making international waves. He stated that Burna Boy's Grammy wins were not granted alongside any other artist.

Source: Legit.ng