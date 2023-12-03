The fast-rising Nigerian hypeman God Over Everything (GOE), whom Afrobeats superstar Wizkid blessed with the sum of N20m, has experienced a surge in popularity

The upcoming Nigerian hypeman God Over Everything (GOE), aka Money Gee, whom the Afrobeats superstar gifted N20 million, has gained over 100,000 more followers on his Instagram account.

Legit.ng reported that GOE produced a studio work to solely praise the renowned artist, who was moved by the groovy tribute and compensated the young talent with N20 million.

Hypeman gains followers after receiving N20m from Wizkid Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @money_gee

From 120,000 followers yesterday to 229,000 and counting, Money Gee’s rise is nothing short of meteoric.

Internet users react to the post

ewatomi.xx:

"Thank God say I quick switch to FC jealousy for don almost kill me by now."

healthy__sip__:

"Naso our blessings and helpers go locate us carry us go higher amen."

chika._me:

"Effect of Wizkid. God, please remember me for good o."

thatjudith22:

"When your time reach e go be like say u do juju."

stargirl.favour:

"The real earthly life changer, God bless big wiz."

soloblinkz:

"This life you no need do much I swear. E go happen."

kana_santander:

"Wizzy don dey do brokenness deliverance ooo ita lawa."

bellotoheeb185:

"Happiness wan finish me.Wiz no need sign you before you blow."

30BG taunts FC amidWizkid’s N20m cash gift

There is a battle for supremacy between fans of Afrobeats rivals Davido Adeleke (commonly known as Davido) and Ayo Balogun (popularly known as Wizkid) on the Nigerian social media scene.

Amidst the celebration of this substantial monetary gift from Wizkid, fans of Davido, affectionately known as 30BG, took a trip down memory lane to recall a time when their idol demonstrated an extraordinary act of kindness.

