Singer Wizkid gave hypeman Money Gee N20m, and he has started putting it to good use by buying himself a new car

In a new post on his page, Money Gee showed off the new ride and attributed the feat to God

While some netizens congratulated the hypeman, others, especially fans of Wizkid, queried how much he had left

Hypeman Money Gee's life changed for the better after he received an unexpected blessing from singer Wizkid.

Legit.ng recently reported that the singer gave Money Gee N20 million for dedicating a hype song to him.

Money Gee buys new car Photo credit: @money_gee34

Source: Instagram

According to his post, the hypeman bought himself a car and showed it on his Instagram page.

Money Gee showed off the interior and exterior of the car and expressed gratitude to God in his caption.

Recall that Money Gee's followers on Instagram rose to 100k after he received the N20 million from Wizkid.

"Nah God dey run am if nah man he go cast am."

See the post below:

Reactions to Money Gee's post

The hypeman's post sparked mixed reactions, read some of the comments sighted below:

ibrahimsodiq66:

"GOE how much you buy this one…you go still get change na."

debborah.___:

"Remaining 11 million."

stackg0crazy:

"FC you do this one oh."

fathom_hit:

"Wise man, no do too much."

c.h.i.b.u.z.o.r:

"If FC show you love you must contact , THIS FAME NOT CLOUT."

kisshello_vibes20:

"Money wey you suppose use buy Benz, some people go attack me now."

ibrahimsodiq66:

"GOE how much you buy this one…you go still get change na."

713ames_:

"Washere guy, change go still remain nah."

ask.of.big_kush____:

"lol, make them for hail u say u wise, chai."

Wizkid brags about his dexterity in making bangers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid admitted that he wrote all four of his smash hits"Gyrate," "Essence," "Soco," and "Nowo" — in the span of a single night.

When asked about his process as a musician, he said that he usually wakes up at night and writes two or three of his popular songs based on what he felt within.

He revealed that he knew that "Essence" would become a viral hit the moment he produced it.

Source: Legit.ng