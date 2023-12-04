Hypeman GOE, who recently received N20 million from Wizkid, has bought a car for his mother

The hypeman shared a heartwarming clip of his mum seated in the new car as she was seen wiping tears from her eyes

GOE's video has since stirred diverse reactions; while some applauded him, others queried him about his dad

Hypeman God Over Everything (GOE), also known as Money Gee, warmed hearts after he shared a video of a car he acquired for his mother.

GOE, who hit the jackpot over the weekend after music star Wizkid gave him N20 million, has continued to make headlines for good reasons.

In a caption of the video he shared on his Instagram page, the hypeman revealed it had been a long-time wish to buy his mother a car.

He wrote:

"Am glad I could fulfill my promise for her ❤️ Live long MoM Big."

In the video, GOE's mother, clothed in a Muslim outfit, was seen seated in the driver's corners as she appeared to be wiping tears from her eyes.

Watch the video of GOE'S mother in a car below:

Mixed reactions as GOE buys car for mum

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

lechi_boa:

"Una sure say Wizzy no give this boy pass 20m?"

iam_loyal.boy:

"God over the hyping na from their family blood."

itzboudiz:

"I neva hear say dem buy this one for papa, it’s always mama. Omo all man for himself o."

frangibbs_:

"Where Una dey put Father ?? na Mum always Na why Grandma plenty pass Grandma."

billy_d_bag:

"Just shoot a video for that song and get more funds ! Probably Beg wiz to show face and that all."

nonso_louiss:

"Make your mum happy and watch your blessings multiply."

coded_foks:

"Where your papa dey ooo ? in Techno voice."

Hypeman GOE mentions Carter Efe's name in appreciation post to Wizkid

In another news, Legit.ng reported that GOE stirred mixed reactions with his appreciation video to Wizkid.

GOE, in a clip, mentioned how skit maker Carter Efe didn't get a repost from Wizkid despite dedicating Machala to the singer.

Reacting, someone said:

"The Carterefe part no dey necessary."

