Ace Nigerian skit maker Sabinus has weighed in on the trending conversation surrounding popular crossdresser Jay Boogie

A clip of controversial Port-Harcourt-based crossdresser Jay Boogie on a hospital bed, lamenting and screaming at Nigerians for refusing to donate funds for him trends

Sabinus' reaction to Jay Boogie's video slammed the crossdresser, noting that he has to deal with the consequences of his decisions

Popular Nigerian skit maker and comic Emmanuel Ejekwu, aka Sabinus, recently joined the trending conversation surrounding controversial crossdresser Jay Boogie.

Sabinus shared a lengthy comment on his Insta-story slamming the crossdresser over his latest video, lamenting that he was tired of being in the hospital and not being able to live a normal life.

Skit maker Sabinus reacts to a clip of crossdresser Jay Boogie shouting at Nigerians for help. Photo credit: @ogafunny_1/@jay_boogie

Source: Instagram

The skit maker responded to Jay Boogie's video, noting that he finds it funny how a person who chose to undergo transgender surgery is blaming Nigerians for his choices.

Social media has given avenues for a lot of things - Sabinus laments

The comic noted in his statement that just because a person has a huge followership on social media, they tend to think life revolves around them.

Oga Funny noted that it would make more sense to help less privileged families than to donate funds to help Jay Boogie.

Read Sabinus' comment below:

See the reactions that Sabinus' post stirred online

Here are some of the comments that trailed Sabinus' post:

@tiredlagosian:

"So everybody on the island has eaten? Lol"

@vee_perfumes55:

"I will be the last person that will contribute one Kobo to that guy.. be contented with what you have Una say no."

@vive_isabella:

"If you want to help, pls help.In this life nobody holy pass. its human life that we are talking about.judge not so that you, wont be judged..."

@therealshantelhoney:

"Okay,so he should die? He should die cos he did something unheard of? Or he did someone others hasn’t been doing? We get it!!! We really do but please let people that wants to help him, help him."

@soloblinkz:

"So some people go open bank app, and transfer money to that guy. Cause of what exactly???"

@viewsmedia.ng:

"Sabinus is me..I am Sabinus."

@theo_ijay:

"He funniest part is that he was busy bragging and saying he's a beautiful woman with natural curves..... If to say the surgery go well, shim for start to pepper internet children..... Auncle, your desicion, your cross.... carry your cross and stop disturbing us."

@bitcoin_chief:

"Sad one. Why I say those donating are mad."

@skin_2skin:

"If you donate money to that shehim then you are mad, We have so many poor families to donate money to, God bless us all."

Jay Boogie begs Nigerians for donations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Daniel Anthony Nsikan, aka Jay Boogie, went online to beg Nigerians for help.

Jay Boogie revealed the state of his health since the unsuccessful surgery, explaining how his surgery got botched.

A Namibian-based doctor alleged that Jay Boogie has been unable to pass urine since the unfortunate encounter.

Source: Legit.ng