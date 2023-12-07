Daddy Freeze has made a video to state that he was so happy when his first marriage crashed

He stated this while questioning those criticizing Bolanle Ninalowo and Damilola Adegite

The broadcaster noted that his second marriage has given him so much peace and quietness

Controversial media personality Ifedayo Olarinde better known as Daddy Freeze has made a video where he stated that he rejoiced after his first marriage hit the rocks.

Daddy Freeze recounts ordeal in first marriage. Photo credit @daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze had ended his first marriage to his first wife in a controversial way. The former On Air Personality was found guilty of adultery and was given a fine of N5million

Taking to Instagram, he took a swipe at those who have been criticizing Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo who has been making his relationship with his colleague Damilola Adegite known.

He said he rejoiced after his first wife left him. The media personality also made it known that he used to dread going home while he was still married to his former wife.

Daddy Freeze says his new marriage gives him peace

He praised his new wife for bringing peace and quietness into his life. He noted that he has been a happy man since he remarried.

Daddy Freeze also made it known that he is always excited to stay at home with his second wife.

See the post here:

Fans react to Daddy Freeze's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the media personality about his former marriage. Here are some of comments below.

@hitrios.ca':

"They'll be fine and we'll be fine too

@christejiks:

"Truth is, if you are with the right person, you wouldn't need another lady."

@venuskiddies:

"Rejoice with on top wetin."

@ponmo_ijebuameric:

"They found each other."

@omolarmorakinyo:

"Good for them."

@Adedamile:

"Everybody will be alright."

@realkemokemo:

"Truly allowed people to be happy."

@olayeenkadairo:

"Freeze no go kee me. He’s kuku correct because he’s happy."

@radiogirlnelo:

"He has a point.:"

@therealmrsjones1509:

"Pls leave them and their camera person alone. As previous was so current can."

Source: Legit.ng