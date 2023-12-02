Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, gave an insightful take on her recent heartbreak

Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire heiress and her British boxer lover Ryan Taylor were once an internet sensation until their split

In a video that has gone viral, DJ Cuppy was seen giving a lecture at an international conference, where she spoke up about her life experiences

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has addressed the dissolution of her engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor.

During a recent press conference at Wimbiz London, the music entertainer used her life experiences as a reference in the lecture she gave during the event.

Cuppy confirmed that she was engaged last year but is currently single. She continued by saying that she has tried and failed in many things, including her relationship, launching a jewellery line at the age of 20, becoming an Oxford student at 29 and almost passing with a poor result.

Nonetheless, the billionaire heiress noted that she has more adventures ahead of her.

“Last year, I got engaged, but this year, I’m no longer engaged.

"I had a failed jewellery line and almost failed in school. I’m no longer engaged, but my story is still happening, and there’s more to come."

This came immediately after her ex-boyfriend buzzed the internet with reasons why he left all his ex-lovers.

Netizens react to DJ Cuppy’s video

iam_bibilicious:

"This is just a quick reminder that nobody has it figured out... We all are trying to navigate our paths everyday, just embrace yours and be strong while doing that."

rittylicious_aku:

"If “I cannot comman kee myself was a person, She exudes so much positivity, I love her!"

ucroyal_:

"Ermmm honey we knew from the moment.. We no dey marry wetin we no fit explain abeg. Good luck all the way my dear. Better man dey come"

nuella_agu:

"Love her positivity though..but we knew the relationship wouldn't last...tooo many red flags."

msmartha90:

" her face after she said that Abeg rich people no get worry oooooo."

most_cases11:

"but Amarachi wan kill her sef because say Pablo dump her. A lot of women won’t bother about heart break if they had money, work oooo."

gbemstar:

"Wow! That takes courage, to say I have failed at many things but I am not afraid to keep living my life because life comes with many more."

