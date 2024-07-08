Nollywood actor Hank Anuku drew the attention of Nigerians after he was spotted on the streets, participating in a peaceful protest

The movie star joined social media personality, Flag Boy, to protest the hunger in the land and videos went viral

The clip of Hank Anuku protesting hunger despite his celebrity status sparked a series of reactions on social media

Nigerian actor Hank Anuku drew the attention of netizens after he was captured being part of a peaceful protest in Abuja.

The Nollywood veteran had teamed up with social media personality Flag Boy to take to the streets of Abuja to protest against the hunger in the country.

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds, Hank is seen carrying a huge green and white flag that mimics the colors of the country’s flag. The flag has the words ‘Hunger Dey Ooo’ written on it.

As Hank stood on the street, his partner Flag Boy was heard chanting ‘hunger dey oo’ while onlookers made videos of them. See the clip below:

Nigerians react as Hank Anuku protests against hunger

The video of Hank Anuku and Flag Boy’s hunger protest soon went viral on different social media platforms and it drew the attention of Nigerians. However, the situation raised mixed feelings.

Read what some netizens said about it below:

Valdonclint:

“Na to go join am oooh. Hunger dey truly, abeg drop location.”

ekua_paulla:

“Is he not a citizen??? Protesting is his right leave celebrity life aside ....hunger dey.”

45minuteswork:

“Nigerians suffering and smiling. He’s being real.”

Starboy_hairs:

“Y’all acting lik man isn’t standing up cus his a celebrity. But man is standing up for all.”

bestfavouriteevents:

“Most Realistic video on IG today.”

Iamkingsleychinedu:

“This is so commendable, we need more celebrities like him>>>.”

Nohpheesat:

“Hanks? Na this kind protest Nigeria need currently. The one that didn't start from social media.”

Bigisrealwiz:

“Don’t laugh he is actually doing the right thing though…hunger really Dey oh.”

Meekmoses1:

“Wait someone is protesting for his own good, his children, family and even for me and you. And y’all in the comment section are saying sh*t about him chaiiii may God have mercy oh we never serious for this country at all. So bcuz he’s a nollywood actor and a celebrity so he should not protest again na wa oooo.”

buchianoo:

“Who still dey chop 3 square meal no know wetin God dey do for am .”

veevogee:

“This is commendable cos the way we’re all relaxed with whatever these people throw at us is al@rming.”

Alvinmilli088:

“Omo e don reach make all of us come out protest about this hunger o.”

marsh_melow_:

“Come be like say them dey use juju for us!!! Buhari and goodluck no do reach like this wey we hit the street! Wetin dey happen!!??”

Jesse_touch:

“You wouldn't see actresses do the same.”

akpos_dt:

“Its time to face those politicians.”

tobenwagbo:

“It starts from someone, others can either join him or keep pretending that everything’s perfect.”

Timeless_cyril:

“This is really disheartening for a Nigerian nollywood actor to be crying for hunger.”

Adanma Luke 'knocks' Shan George over Anuku

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that actress Adanma Luke joined other Nigerians to react to an alleged viral video of Nollywood's Hank Anuku.

Taking a jab at fellow actress Shan George, Adanma insisted that the actor was not okay and called on her colleagues to stop lying.

The movie star's statement puzzled social media users as they contemplated who to believe.

Source: Legit.ng