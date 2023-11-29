Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy’s ex-boyfriend, Ryan Taylor, has now given an insight into their broken relationship

Just recently on social media, the boxer claimed he dumped DJ Cuppy and other exes before proceeding to give his reason

A number of Nigerians were not pleased with Taylor’s statement and many of them fired back at him

Popular Nigerian singer, DJ Cuppy’s ex-boyfriend, Ryan Taylor, has now spoken up on their broken relationship.

Recall that the two lovebirds parted ways and dropped hints online after many months of publicly displaying their affection for each other.

Nigerians blast Ryan Taylor for sharing reason he dumped DJ Cuppy. Photos: @ryan_taylor, @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Ryan Taylor revealed why he dumped the billionaire’s daughter and his other ex-girlfriends.

It all started when the boxer took to his official Instagram page to ask his followers to tell him something new about his exes. One netizen replied that his ex-bae is currently learning how to drift.

Taylor was however very amused by the fan’s response and noted that all of his exes are terrible drivers. According to him, that is why he dumped them.

See a screenshot of the exchange below:

Nigerians react as Ryan Taylor gives reason for dumping DJ Cuppy, others

The young boxer’s claim did not go down well with many Nigerians and a number of them stormed social media to respond to him. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

sheyisleek:

“She dumped you mate! She did dump you! No come dey enter our own oo.”

tipsykelvano:

“Wetin de worry rich people totally different from the regular! inukwa reason.”

Theamakaxtopher:

“Did you break up with Dudu and funfun too? Shebi you use to love them?”

Hrh_kingdiamond:

“Femi Otedola always knew that this boy is of no good. That was why he never acknowledged their relationship.”

Sznnn_x:

“We the online in-laws, Nigerian chapter we didn’t even want you to begin with, shíit head.”

itisugochukwu:

“You can’t dump our Cuppy, na she dump you. Bye.”

loveliness_______:

“She is quiet you're running your mouth like telephone without battery.. Who wants to drive when they can hire many drivers.”

inftasanguine:

“Nobody has exes. When you leave someone's life you have no claim over them . Move on onye ocha.”

Prankhottiee:

“Bro move on cuppy dvmped you.”

DJ Cuppy shares heartbreaking cryptic post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on DJ Cuppy's online activities after parting ways with Ryan Taylor.

It all started when the billionaire’s daughter took to her Instagram stories to share an emotional but cryptic post.

In the post, the music star lamented about how she had gone back to being strangers with someone after all they had shared.

Source: Legit.ng