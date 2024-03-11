A video of singer Soty sharing her touching story of how she was abandoned with three kids by her husband is trending online

In the video, Soty, known for her 2006 hit sing Malaria revealed her husband abandoned her because he felt she was too old for him

Soty, who sought financial assistance to get back on her feet, also disclosed that her husband left with her money

Marriage has been a heartbreaking experience for beloved female Port Harcourt Singer Sotonye Samuel Horsfall, better known as Soty.

Soty, who married her husband Richie in 2017, in an interview with Lucky Udu, revealed he left her and three children to be with a younger woman because she was old and no longer looked good for him.

Malaria singer Soty begs for financial assistance

Source: Instagram

The 2006 hit Malaria crooner, who also worked with legendary singer 2Baba, disclosed that she married her husband despite being jobless, believing things would work out.

Soty disclosed that during the marriage, she catered for the home through her savings and could not produce new songs due to a lack of finances.

According to the singer, her husband of 6 years not only abandoned her but left with her money and their marriage certificate, making it difficult for her to process their divorce.

Towards the end of the video, Soty appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to come to her rescue as she was willing to start all over again.

Watch the touching video as Soty speaks about her marriage

Reactions as Soty speaks about her marriage

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the video, as many expressed concern for the singer. Read their comments below:

michaelseeker:

"Let's hear the Man's side of the story."

iphy_007:

"My question is why are they still blurring the yeye man face na abi una get another plan ni."

zee_jael:

"This shows that who you marry can make or break you."

fa_a2_195:

"Never marry a broke man ,probility he will leave you when he makes money is 80%."

pharthair_stiches:

"But this woman is still beautiful than ladies that haven’t even give birth yet."

