Celebrated Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy recounted the mistakes she made in the previous year

The billionaire heiress was captured at a recent event where she addressed her audience on the importance of making the right priorities in life

Cuppy, however, confessed that 2023 was one of her most troubled years because she should have said no to her engagement to her ex-Caucasian fiance, as she shared her reasons

Popular Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, best known as DJ Cuppy, has spoken on one of the major life lessons she learned last year.

The famous socialite admitted that one of her biggest regrets from 2023 was not saying no to a fiancé she should have said no to.

DJ Cuppy speaks on her engagement to Oyinbo fiancé. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy claimed that she had one of her most difficult years in 2023 because she hadn’t learned to say no.

She went on to say that she accepted a lot of opportunities (work and school) that came her way and a fiancé to whom she should have otherwise declined.

The music entertainer revealed that while she was planning her wedding then, school activities and a contract she had with the BBC were choking her up.

She recommended that burned-out people are useless to themselves or anybody else and that it is okay to live with the guilt of saying no.

However, recall that the DJ and her ex-caucasian fiancé, Ryan Taylor, called off their wedding plans in 2023, a few months after their engagement.

See her video below:

Reactions trail DJ Cuppy’s confession

Legit.ng compiled them below:

@kellyking325:

"Is an example to girls don’t rush to marriage because your friends are getting married study that man well first but DJ cuppy I feel like is your dad's money that made you unable to stay in that relationship."

@Avenger20o:

"She go explain tire see her old face."

@baale_x:

"God no dey do ojoro. As you don get ori Owo, just dey enjoy am. Ori oko is not for you my dear."

@humorous_clips:

"It's always difficult after saying yes, it's like a new beginning."

@Oweicorp:

"People have to learn from other people's experiences if they hope to make better decisions. I almost made a similar mistake, years ago."

DJ Cuppy uses her heartbreak to lecture Oyinbo Conference Attendees

Florence Otedola spoke on the dissolution of her engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor. During a recent press conference at Wimbiz London, the music entertainer used her life experiences as a reference in the lecture she gave during the event.

Cuppy confirmed that she was engaged last year but is currently single.

She continued by saying that she has tried and failed in many things, including her relationship, launching a jewellery line at 20, becoming an Oxford student at 29, and almost passing with a poor result.

