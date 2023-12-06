Omoborty is a known name in the movie industry because of her talents and her great shape which many love to see

She is known for exposing sensitive parts of her body and her curves at every given opportunity and fans can't have enough of it

The actress has however changed from wearing dresses that shows her body to covering up. Legit. ng presents ten cute photos of the changes Omoborty has made in her dressing

Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo professionally known as Omoborty doesn't need so much introduction as her beautiful shape is usually the first to announce her presence once she appears.

The fair-skinned actress was so shy about her curvy shape when she started in the make-believe world. She could wear more than just one piece of cloth just to cover her natural endowment.

Omoborty changes her curvy shape with ten cute pictures. Photo credit @officialomoborty

Source: Instagram

At one point, she wasn't confident in her skin, and walking in public was with great difficulty because she felt all eyes would be on her voluptuous shape. However, all became a thing of the past when she became exposed to social media. Her confidence was boosted and she accepted her pleasing shape as a gift from God. Now, she looks at herself in the mirror and thank God and her mother whom she lost a few years ago for her great shape.

Not only did she accept her stature, but she joined the bandwagon of thespians who display their sensitive body parts with dresses that give too much away.

How Omoborty won more fans by covering up her curvy shape

They say people mature as they grow older. Omoborty has indeed come of age when it comes to her confidence and dressing in a mature way.

She even made a post where she vowed not to wear revealing clothes again and begged her clients whom she influences for to stop giving her dresses that give too much to the eye.

Now, the single mother is the epitome of a classy woman who covers the necessary body parts and still looks gorgeous and curvy. With her new look, she has remained relevant and still getting the needed clients to patronise her beauty business even though she doesn't make constant appearances in movies like before.

See some of the photos and videos of the transformation in the actress:

1. Omoborty influencing for client in well covered outfit

2. Omoborty welcomes fans to her birth month as she steps out to support her colleague in adorable video

3. The actress displaying some rich auntie's vibe

4. Omoborty proves that she is able to live up her words of covering up.

5. Omoborty shows that she is now more religious as she showers prayers in this post.

7. The actress appreciated her fans with heartwarming picture on behalf of her daughter

8. With this beautiful picture, the actress shows that ladies can look gorgeous and classy when they are all covered up.

9. Omoborty was able to wow her fans with this adorable look despite being all covered up.

10. Her pleasant look as she marks the beginning of a new month with lovely pose.

