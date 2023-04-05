Yoruba film actress Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo recently got in a fashion challenge with her daughter Ifeoluwa

The screen goddess, better known as Omoborty, shared photos with her daughter rocking similar outfits

Fans who saw the post took to the comment section to debate who they thought wore it better

Omoborty jumped on the 'Who rocked it better?' with her daughter, Ifeoluwa, and lost in a comic way.

The Yoruba film actress, real name Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo, shared photos of herself in a green bejewelled two-piece ensemble.

Photos of Omoborty and daughter Credit: @officialmoborty

Source: Instagram

Alongside her in the photos was her daughter draped in the same ensemble but styled differently.

The slim Ifeoluwa accessorised her look with a green fedora hat and hoop earrings.

Sharing the posts, the actress wrote in the caption:

"Who rocked this beautiful outfit better btw me @okeowoifeoluwa_ ?"

Check out the post below:

Omoborty and daughter: Fans vote who rocked green 2-piece better

fawehinmik:

"Mummy looks elegant, but Ifeoluwa did beyond rocking it better , she killed it."

funmite01_:

"You rocked it well sis but ifeoluwa rocked it better, hers is giving born model kinda."

adepeju.makinde:

"Can't you see Ife's swag."

tamars_beauty:

"Mummy I would have said it’s you but I don’t want to lie."

flawlessby_enny_m.artistry:

"Mummy ife is a model but Ure not ma e."

Source: Legit.ng