On Mother's Day, Biodun Okeowo, aka Omoborty, took to social media with a post praising single mothers

The actress shared a short clip from Tunde Kelani's movie Maamiu which showed Funke Akindele's struggles as a single mother

Relating to the movie, the mum of two shared some of the frustrating moments she is not proud of

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Mother's Day is extra special for single mums who have had to carry the burden of parenting all alone.

On March 19, Biodun Okeowo, aka Omoborty, shared a clip from filmmaker Tunde Kelani's Maami, a movie that highlighted Funke Akindele, who struggled as a single mum.

Omoborty shares struggles of being a single mum Photo credit: @officialomoborty

Source: Instagram

Sharing her own experience, Omoborty said the slip brought tears o her eyes as many times, she had lost her cool on her kids and said unprintable words out of frustration.

Thanking God for how far she has come despite the challenges, the actress prayed for help for women like her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She wrote:

"This movie depicts the hurdles of a single parent (Mother). It brought tears to my eyes. This is exactly what motherhood is to a single parent, who is hustling to make ends meet . So many times I’ve lost my cool like this on my children in the past…Said unprintable words out of frustration ‍♀️…Hmmmm let me stop , but all I have to say is thank God for His mercy We don’t look like what we’ve passed through If you are a single parent, I pray that God in His Infinite Mercy sends you help from His sanctuary and connect you to your destiny helper from this moment ."

See the post below:

Reactions to Omoborty's post

funkejenifaakindele:

"God bless all wonderful mothers out there ❤️"

neeceebosslady:

"I call them soldiers!!! Kudos to you for a job well done!! I salute all them soldiers (lone parents) out there , God bless you all!!!"

hardeynike26:

"Kudos to my dad too..since the death of my mum he has been doing the mother and father responsibility...I Pray he reap the fruits of his labour."

adefunmikeodunlade:

"Hmmm amen to your prayers sis, single mum of two baby girls here. It has not been easy but God's grace got me. Friends and colleagues mock me but I believe it will end in praise."

olasunbodaniel:

"Hmmmm So touching All of us shall reap the fruits of our children"

gbemi_mutiat:

"I am a single mother of three but I thank God for life."

missbouqui:

"Amen Am a single mother to a 10years old boy and it’s not easy .Sometimes we cry together sometimes I have mood swings and sometimes I feel like giving up but Thank God for how far we have come."

abisolaojo:

"Màámi, a 2011 film produced and directed by @tkelani . While working on the subtitles, I was always crying. Till date, I can't watch the film without being teary, especially the market and the accident scenes. God bless all mothers "

susubugati:

"My destiny helper please find me."

Moborty goes live to deny affair with Cute Abiola

Moborty had enough of the attacks from social media moral police over a rumoured affair with comedian, Cute Abiola, which she said never happened.

Real name Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo, the Yoruba movie actress made a post and followed up with an Instagram Live session.

During the live, she addressed the rumours which first came into light in 2022.

Moborty stated that the only reason she didn't address it then was because of her man and her children, who told her not to.

Source: Legit.ng