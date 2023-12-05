A Nigerian lady moved out of her home to squat with her then-20-year-old boyfriend and is now reaping the benefits of that risk

Years down the line, she shared how they moved from grass to grace and how things turned around for them when she got pregnant for him

She detailed his love for her and the acceptance and support his parents showed to them against all odds

A Nigerian lady has narrated how choosing her mother over her boyfriend eventually paid off as she shared how she met her husband in 2017.

In a lengthy story shared on TikTok using pictures, the lady, @abewajii, recalled that her boyfriend toasted her at 20 and she eventually gave in.

She said she moved in with her then-20-year-old boyfriend at 18. Photo Credit: @abewajii

Source: TikTok

Her mum was against the relationship

She said her mother got wind of it and disapproved. She added that it was worse because people thought he behaved like a thug, coupled with his tattoos.

It got to a point that her mother asked her to choose between her and her boyfriend. @abewajii said she moved out of the house at 18 after choosing him over her mum.

"I chose him because I couldn't bear to lose him either," she wrote.

Their grass to grace story

Narrating further, she heaped praises on her boyfriend's parents for accepting her and their relationship.

While they were managing in a self-con, she delivered a baby for him and remarked that things got better for them from that point onwards. He worked as a labourer and she learnt hairdressing then.

He has so far got her three cars, made money and moved them into their own house in 2020.

She, however, did not say if they eventually got married properly.

Mixed reactions trail her story

#KILES said:

"Na only him success you Dey post Wetin you you do to help him, you no post yourself hustling."

cashykruz said:

"Forget the fact that he did yahoo or not, it’s a risk that paid off big time Buh slowly , he definitely is a man even at that young age."

BigLeo TopBoyyy said:

"Omo this guy gats take care of this babe we’ll o seriously ah 1week broke lasan your babe go don get new guy."

Billy said:

"Lol, if na guy choose babe over his mum una go talk say na good man, but now as the girl choose her boyfriend una talk say na bad thing..."

rational745 said:

''Na so my papa ask me to leave his house.

"With bossu life style i left without saying any word.

"Na hunger bring me back."

angel said:

"People saying that it's not good for her bcoz she chose her man over her mom.....was she gonna get married to her mom congrats girl."

Neemah_baby said:

''Beautiful to watch.... but leaving your mum at 18?? Omo thank God he is a good man sha."

