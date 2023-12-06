Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has shared some of the secrets of her marriage to her husband

The mother of four granted an interview and noted that women should not rob shoulder with men

She also said that she doesn't go to the market to buy foodstuffs because her husband does that for her

Nollywood veteran actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has shared some of the secrets that has kept her marriage for the past 27 years.

The actress who clocked 45 in February stated in an interview that her marriage to Captain Matthew Ekeinde has lasted because she does not stand shoulder-to-shoulder with her husband.

She added that a woman would be respected by her man if she submitted to him. And that women should not to claim equality with their men.

Omotola says she doesn't go to the market

While granting the interview, the actress who started having children at 19 made it known that she doesn't go to the market to buy foodstuff for her family. Her husband is usually the one to go and purchase all the items needed in the house.

She attempted to go once but her husband warned her never to follow him again because of the attention and crowd that surrounded her when they sighted her.

Jalade Ekeinde says she doesn't watch her movies

Omotola also stated that her partner is her greatest fan. He buys all her movies and watches them. He even frames all the posters of her movie in their house.

The Nollywood actress made it known that she doesn't watch her movies as her husband does.

