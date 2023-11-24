Biodun Okeowo has promised to stop putting on outfits that show off too much part of her body

She wrote a note and asked all brands working with her to stop giving her such dresses to model for them

Her daughter also expressed joy and begged brands to assist her mother in fulfilling her dream of changing

Nollywood actress in the Yoruba movie genre, Biodun Okeowo aka Omoborty has made a pledge that her fans are excited about.

The curvy actress wrote on her Instagram page that she is ready to stop wearing clothes that give too much away to the public.

Actress Omoborty's daughter jubilates as mom turns new leaf. Photo Credit @officialomoborty

Source: Instagram

Okeowo stated on Instagram that she is tired of showing off her natural endowment and wants to cover up. The Nollywood actress begged brands working with her to stop giving her revealing clothes to model for them.

Biodun Okeowo's daughter jubilates over mother's decision

Her daughter Ifeoluwa took to the comment section to show how happy she was with her mother's decision about her dress sense.

She also called on brands to assist her mother in fulfilling her dream of not showing off her curves.

This is not the first time that the Nollywood actress has been concerned about her body. She once noted that a man told her her hips were not proportional to her age.

See her post here:

Fans react to Biodun Okeowo's message

Netizens have reacted to the message Okeowo put up on her page. Here are some of the comments below.

@thats_janet:

"God will make it easy for you ijn and brands and even bigger brands will show up for amen."

@angelynda1997:

"Wow .I know you're going to loose a lot with this decision but don't look back ma'am, God's got the best for you."

lollytemmy'

"Best decision ever ,God will make it easy for you."

@oluwaloseyitan:

"Ifeoluwa, I see your hand . Well done love."

@heiresstreats:

"Covered and stylish."

@aderonke678:

"So beautiful to hear and pleasing to Christ our Lord."

@tastybud5:

"It’s not by our power nor by might. The holy spirit will see you through."

@morfbello:

"Best decision. If you can keep this, the brand’s owner will have no choice than to respect your decision."

@hada__design:

"God will help you..It won’t be easy but the wins will be worth it."

@officialasiwaju:

"To whom it may concern ooo Biko."

Biodun Okeowo shares throwback pictures of daughter

According to s previous report by Legit.ng, Okeoowo had shared lovely pictures she took with her daughter.

In the picture, her daughter was still a young girl. She expressed gratitude that God has helped her to raise her daughter to be a beautiful lady.

In another picture, they wore matching tops and blue jean trousers.

Source: Legit.ng