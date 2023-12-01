Portable Zazu, in a new video, boldly bragged about his net worth as he claimed he is a billionaire

The Zeh Nation label boss also recounted his experience when he met music stars Wizkid and Davido

In another video, Portable revealed he owned 30 mansions located in different parts of Lagos and Ogun State

Street-Pop star Habeeb Olalomi aka Portable Zazu, is trending online over a video of him speaking about his net worth.

Portable, who is currently in the UK, in a chat with media personality Adesope, boldly asserted that he is a billionaire.

The controversial singer mentioned that no one believed he would make it as they doubted his singing prowess.

Portable revealed he has made some impressive achievements thanks to God.

Portable speaks on meeting Wizkid and Davido

The Zeh Nation label owner also recounted how singer Olamide, picked him up on his way to Wizkid.

Portable revealed during his meeting with Wizkid, the Nigerian Star Boy gave him money in dollars.

He said:

"Wizkid is the first artiste that will spray me... As Olamide carried me, as I saw Wizkid na money e use bless my head for on top stage wey Poco Lee rip me."

Portable also recounted how Davido gave him money and warned him against Poco Lee ripping him.

Watch the video below:

Portable speaks about his many mansions

In another clip, the singer bragged about his wealth, claiming he owned 30 mansions scattered all over Lagos and Ogun state.

Portable revealed many people are not aware of his investments in the country.

He said:

“I get money ooo, I get 30 mansions in the country."

Watch the video below:

People react as Portable brags about his investment

segoslavia:

"30 mansions? I’m sure he doesn’t know not all houses are categorized as mansions."

ElpadrinoSnr:

"Dude his smart. He invested in property buying."

GabrielTari_:

"Ahh This guy for real?"

VeryPrecious1_:

"He took over Small Doctor’s niche."

Portable settles rift in the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable finally reconciled Small Baddo with UK show promoter Billyque.

In a video, Portable was spotted with St. Janet and some people as they pleaded with Billyque on Small Baddo's behalf.

The Zazu crooner went as far as going on his knees.

