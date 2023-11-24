Portable Zazu has shared new videos of his arrival in London, the UK, ahead of his concerts in the country

A clip showed the moment Portable was welcomed at the airport by popular UK show promoter Billyque

This comes hours after a leaked conversation between Portable and Billique leaked online

Nigerian Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, has arrived in London.

Some minutes ago, Portable took to his Instagram page to share videos and pictures of him at the airport in London.

Portable says leaked chat drama with show promoter was a game. Credit: @portablebaeby

The music star, who buzzed the internet with a private conversation with Billiamin Kunle, aka Billique, regarding his wife Ewatomi's visa, was welcomed by the UK show promoter and his crew.

In a clip, Portable, who rocked a short dragged Nigerian bloggers, shared his leaked chat with Billyque B as he revealed the whole drama was a game.

Portable also affirmed that his wife would join him in the UK soon.

Watch the videos showing the moment Portable arrived in the UK below:

Reactions as Portable lands in the UK

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

davewellbeing:

"Make You Let Me Know When You Day Come Birmingham."

gossiploadedtv:

"Touch down! Make Bilique no fall our hand oh. We want to see Mama Zeh and his man doing the family things in UK Abeg!"

id_cabazza:

"Una no hear say everything nah staged."

rawimpactaccessories:

"Portable wear short come London with the 6°c He go hear am."

therayztv:

"He said he was inside the plane ✈️ when you people were posting and yabbibg him. He say “De Play” I too love Zazuuuu."

frankosas511:

"Don’t come and say them rip you again oh."

olasco_gram:

"See waiting you wear again when you go know how to dress."

oladipuposamuel89:

"Cold Dey outside ooo, with the your shot."

